Growing manufacturing company looking for employees

Torpey said the job market is tight in Rapid City, but thinks the company offers unique opportunities like working indoors in a climate controlled environment and the chance to learn new skills.

“There’s a lot of work in the area right now, so finding qualified workers with the unemployment rate is a little difficult right now,” he said. “It’s just things are booming around the area.”

Tom Johnson, CEO and President of Elevate Rapid City, said workforce challenges exist across the United States, which includes Rapid City.

“Workers probably don’t exist readily in manufacturing as much as the manual labor hub,” he said. “However, we do know that Rapid City has some things in its favor.”

Johnson said the area is growing at least 1% per year and new residents are coming due to the Ellsworth Air Force Base B-21 Raider expansion. He said there’s also about 70/30% split between retirees and working age residents.

“The challenge is do we have enough of those working age folks to get some of the jobs coming here or do we have the ability to bring in retired people back into the workforce as well,” he said.