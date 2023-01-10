Helping entrepreneurs: Hauck named director for SD CEO West

Carissa Hauck turned her hobby into a thriving business, Scobi Kombucha. Now, she’ll help others pursue their entrepreneurial dreams in her new role as director of the South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity West Women’s Business Center.

Hauck started as director on Dec. 30. Previous SD CEO West director Michelle Kane is leaving the organization in early January to lead the Sanford Underground Research Facility Foundation as its director.

“Passing the leadership baton to Carissa Hauck is truly an honor,” Kane said. “Leaving the organization in such capable hands is an exciting finish to leading it for the last five years.”

Hauck will develop programs, oversee day-to-day operations of SD CEO West, provide business advising and more. She previously spent two years with the group as a marketing specialist and program coordinator, managing grants, organizing and developing conferences and trainings, and assisting with business advising.

“At SD CEO West, we provide our services to everyone, but we specialize in helping women. We provide opportunities for networking and training and career development, and I want to encourage people to connect with us and reach out if they know of anyone who needs assistance. We are here for them, and our services are free and confidential,” Hauck told the Journal.

“We have so many resource partners who also provide free and confidential services. If we don’t know the answer, we connect them with someone who could help them,” she said.

SD CEO West’s office is located on the campus of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, and the organization serves the Black Hills and most of the state.

“The opportunity to continue working with the amazing women at SD CEO West as the director and help others realize their entrepreneurial dreams will be both exciting and challenging. I can’t wait to get started and continue to build on the legacy of success of SD CEO West,” Hauck said. "Our team is great. I’m so excited and honored to take on this role and looking forward to continue… doing [the] good work Michelle has started.”

Hauck’s involvement with SD CEO West started when she was its client. After graduating from Black Hills State University with a degree in business administration and human resources in 2018, a friend who became her business partner urged Hauck to start a kombucha business. Hauck had been brewing her own as a hobby.

“I wrote up a business plan and (my business partner) helped me get it started. It worked out very well to use the resources we had from BHSU. I consulted with Michelle Kane when I was getting started. That’s how my relationship with SD CEO started to bloom,” Hauck said.

After three years in business making artisanal kombucha, Hauck sold the business. Scobi Kombucha is now located in Hot Springs. At the same time, Hauck applied for a position at SD CEO West and was hired.

One of her favorite parts of her job is advising others who want to start businesses.

The influx of new residents in the Black Hills and the COVID-19 pandemic have sparked an increase in the number of people who are starting new businesses, Hauck said. Rentals, Airbnbs and short-term rentals for the tourist season are especially popular new businesses right now in western South Dakota.

“There’s a lot of start-ups. We specialize in helping people with marketing strategies, too. They are now having to compete with more people than they did in the past,” she said.

Hauck wants to continue helping SD CEO West grow, and she’s looking forward to more in-person events after many had to be moved online earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. She also wants to develop the network of volunteers who take SD CEO West services to rural areas.

“I’d really like to reignite our volunteer network. There’s a lot of rural communities that our organization covers… It’s hard for us to go out and meet these people but if we have a network of volunteers – SD CEO ambassadors – to connect with these communities, that’s something I really want to work on,” Hauck said. “There’s so much opportunity with this organization this coming year.”

According to SBA South Dakota District Director Jaime Wood, the announcement of Hauck as the new SD CEO West WBC director continues a legacy of dedicated service to women small business professionals.

“We are grateful to Michelle Kane for her robust years at SD CEO West Women’s Business Center’s helm. One of the greatest leadership achievements is creating a strong bench of talent to keep an organization going and growing and Michelle set the stage for a strong future for small business support across the state,” Wood said. “We are thrilled to see Carissa Hauck elevate into the SD CEO leadership role. She has the depth of organizational and personal business experience and proven dedication to the South Dakota entrepreneurial space.”

Wood said Hauck was instrumental in assisting with the recent expansion of the Women’s Business Center network in South Dakota with the launch of the SD CEO East Women’s Business Center in Sioux Falls.

SD CEO West is hosted by the Black Hills State University Foundation and partially grant funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Go to bhsu.edu/sdceo/ for more information.