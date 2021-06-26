Hemp being used to help redevelop Aby's complex in downtown Rapid City

“Traditional soundproofing material is petroleum byproduct-based, and therefore both toxic and flammable,” McIntosh said. “(Hempcrete) is fire resistant. That’s especially important when you have people closed in a small space with equipment that can get warm.”

Matt Merino of Homeland Hempcrete in Bismarck, N.D., also assisted with the Aby’s project. Homeland Hempcrete is in the design and testing phase of finding alternatives for the lime used in hempcrete. The lime is the most expensive, least eco-friendly ingredient in hempcrete, Merino said.

Raising awareness about the benefits of hempcrete is one of Briggs’ goals. His dream is to see industrial hemp become a product that can be grown and processed in South Dakota. Industrial hemp can be legally imported to the United States but cannot be legally grown here.

“As our technology increases and we grow the hemp industry, we’ll be able to produce hemp locally as opposed to buying it from France,” Briggs said.

By opening Aby’s at the Seed, Briggs hopes his business will be another move toward transforming the complex into a downtown attraction. Aby’s beer and wine bar and recording studio will join The Cave Collective, which relocated to the complex this spring. Woodland Republic Brewery is set to open there in July.