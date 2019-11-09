For two years, drivers on Fifth Street in Rapid City have been afforded a sweeping view of the 370,000-square-foot expansion of Regional Health Rapid City Hospital. It’s the most visible change to Rapid City health care since the hospital opened its doors in 1979.
Regional Health, the nonprofit that operates Rapid City Hospital and four others in the Black Hills, broke ground on the project in 2017. Part of the addition opened in September 2019, and the entire project is slated for completion in mid-2020.
The addition will be home to the hospital’s Emergency Department, inpatient and outpatient cardiac care and other clinical spaces. It also expands parking and adds public spaces where families can gather.
“It's vital for us to meet the growing needs of our communities and ensure that as health care evolves, we evolve with it,” said Dave Ellenbecker, vice president of Facilities Management and Plant Operations for Regional Health. “The Emergency Department, for instance, has needed more space for a long time. We treat more patients than any emergency department in South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.”
The new Emergency Department, which opened in the new building in September, is 130 percent larger than the previous department. It has 8 trauma beds, 22 exam beds, more devoted space for behavioral health patients, a large drive-through ambulance garage and a rooftop helicopter pad.
The project, which costs in excess of $200 million, also includes a Heart and Vascular Unit (HVU) which is now open, bringing an additional 32 private hospital rooms. The Heart and Vascular Institute, now located several blocks south of the hospital on Fifth Street, will move to the hospital campus in the spring of 2020.
Ellenbecker acknowledged that there has been a need for parking at the Rapid City hospital. When complete, the project will add nearly 1,300 new parking spaces, more than half of them covered from snow and rain.
When the building is completed, the hospital’s main entrance will face south, near the covered parking. Just inside the entrance will be a three-story atrium where families and community members can gather.
The new patient rooms are larger and designed to reduce noise. The result will be privacy for patients and space for families. In 1979, when the existing hospital tower was built, it was common for two patients to share a hospital room, and visiting hours were limited. Today, private rooms are the norm, and research shows that the presence of family members actually helps the healing process.
In an area overlooking the atrium, there will be a special, circular room equipped for religious practices such as Native American "smudging,” in which sage is burned to promote spiritual cleansing.
“Although we have done a number of remodeling and expansion projects, it has been four decades since we have undertaken a project of this scope and scale,” Ellenbecker said.
Layton Gustafson, a joint venture between Utah-based Layton Construction and Rapid City’s Gustafson Builders, is the contractor on the project.
Regional Health has been in a building phase the past two years. The list includes a new clinic adjacent to the Sturgis hospital in February 2018, a new hospital and clinic in Custer in May 2018, and a new, free-standing Orthopedic & Specialty Hospital at Catron Boulevard and Mount Rushmore Road in Rapid City in January 2019.
“Part of our priority of being here for generations to come, we’ve recently completed a 10-year master planning strategy, which will guide our construction projects over the next decade and prepare us for the future medical needs of the communities we serve. These projects also take into account the projected population trends and future clinical technology and efficiency. We’re proud to bring these new environments to our region,” said Paulette Davidson, President and CEO.