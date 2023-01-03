Housing, business growth expected in Innovation District in 2023

An area of high-tech economic development is coming to life. Major changes are underway for the Innovation District corridor between South Dakota Mines and downtown Rapid City. The district is growing in the number of engineering and high-tech businesses that are already providing a range of tech industry jobs.

A conservative estimate for average salary for established high-tech workers is $70,000, which means the district is already having a $7 million economic impact in wage earnings alone, according to a district press release.

“You start to do the math and by the end of this year we will have close to 100 tech jobs in the corridor between downtown and Mines. Back in 2016 when we started this, there were no tech jobs in this area,” said Darren Haar, former chair for Elevate Rapid City’s board of directors. “When you look around at what is happening, it’s a little bit of an epiphany. This is all coming together in a big way and the future is really exciting.”

The Innovation District will be a mixed-use urban core district just on the periphery of Rapid City's downtown that "we hope will be transformative for Rapid City,” said Garth Wadsworth, Elevate Rapid City public policy director. “We’re going to have a combination of tech offices, advanced manufacturing facilities and downtown living spaces all within a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly environment. People will have access to all the amenities and job opportunities within walking distance.”

In early 2023, 150 brand new housing units are anticipated to be open in the district, including The Elements building with loft-style apartments on St. Joseph Street, and KCLofts at Kansas City Street and East Boulevard. Both The Elements and KCLofts will offer a mix of residential apartments and commercial space. The Block 5 development, which will not open in 2023, will also be a mix of commercial and residential space and rbeRapid City will bring an additional 130 housing units.

“This is all so exciting to see,” said Sarah Hanzel, Rapid City planning projects division manager who was one of the instrumental players in the development of the Innovation District. “It’s really wonderful to ... remember those empty parking lots that now have buildings on them. This is all thanks to the vision of everyone involved. It is thanks to our community and the collaboration we have maintained.”

Some high-tech businesses now located in and around the Innovation District include AE2S, Affordable Creative Engineering Services, Dream Design International, Foth Engineering, Innovative Materials and Processes, Omnitech, Property Meld, Project Solutions, and Skyline Engineering. The David Lust Accelerator Building houses a multimillion-dollar incubator that welcomed seven new companies in 2022. The Garage co-working space provides additional resources for professionals and organizations.

“Rapid City is a unique community in the Midwest, as we are more like a western mountain biking and recreation hub of the region. As entrepreneurship and startup companies continue to grow in the region, creating jobs and diversifying the tax base, quality of life must continue to be a priority strategy for Rapid City,” said Tom Johnson, president and CEO of Elevate Rapid City.

All the firms in the Innovation District are tied to several other high-tech enterprises in the Black Hills area such as RESPEC, Phase Technologies, B9Creations, VRC Metal Systems, Novum Nano, DARCEO, the Sanford Underground Research Facility, and ongoing innovation around Ellsworth Air Force Base, the new B-21 Raider and more.

“The Innovation District demonstrates a community commitment to fostering technology and innovation in our city,” said Mitch Nachtigall, innovation and entrepreneurship director at Elevate Rapid City. “The connection between downtown, the David Lust Accelerator Building, and South Dakota Mines creates an ecosystem for growth and prosperity that is so important to Rapid City’s future.”

Downtown Rapid City’s Main Street Square, new Monument Summit Arena and the amenities, shops, restaurants and pubs provide recreation and leisure opportunities and events year-round. The lighting improvements completed between downtown and the Mines campus offer increased safety at night. The newly opened Rocker Trail above South Dakota Mines, along with trails on M-Hill and Skyline Drive connected by the city’s extensive bike path, provide recreation opportunities.

"Today's Innovation District grew organically, very much the result of local people interested in building community. There were under-utilized buildings rich with history and possibility and visionaries who were willing to take risk and action to bring those buildings to life and bring businesses and nonprofits to the District," said Matt Ehlman, Ph.D., principal of The Numad Group and a developer of five new spaces in the District, including the recent Property Meld building on St. Joseph Street.