Hungry? Downtown Restaurant Week starts Friday

Friday the 13th will bring good luck and good eating for local foodies. This year’s Downtown Restaurant Week starts Friday and continues through Jan. 22, highlighting more than a dozen Rapid City eateries.

Downtown Restaurant Week features specials at a variety of restaurants, tasting rooms, breweries and more, including Enigma, Alternative Fuel and Coffee House, Essence of Coffee, Gold Bison Grill, Mary’s Mountain Cookies, Murphy’s Pub and Grill, Vertex Sky Bar, Que Pasa Cantina, Tally’s Silver Spoon, Firehouse Brewing Company, Independent Ale House, Thirsty’s, Delmonico Grill and Hay Camp Brewing Company.

Each participating restaurant will create and serve specials to celebrate Rapid City and all things South Dakota. The specials range from warm winter coffees and beverages to appetizers and cocktails to gourmet entrees and desserts.

A new twist to Downtown Restaurant Week is that the specials feature prices that pay homage to Rapid City and South Dakota -- $6.05 (South Dakota’s only area code), $20.11 (the year Main Street Square opened downtown), $43 (in honor of the 43 life-sized bronze presidents throughout downtown) and $72 (to commemorate the 1972 flood).

Diners can find a full list of the participating restaurants and their specials on the Bandwango Restaurant Week pass, which is another new addition to Downtown Restaurant Week. The pass is web-based and no app download is required. Early sign-up for the Downtown Restaurant Week Bandwango Pass is available now at visitrapidcity.com/bandwango-pass-signup.

The mobile-friendly pass allows users to check in to places they eat during Downtown Restaurant Week. The more places checked in, the higher the chances of winning one of two prizes — a $300 downtown gift card and a one-night stay at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown, or a $200 downtown gift card.

“Through our new Bandwango Restaurant Week pass, users can review the specials at all participating destinations,” said Kelsy Peterson, digital marketing manager for Visit Rapid City. “Plus, participants will have the chance to eat and win, which adds a fun component to the week, all while encouraging folks to support Rapid City’s local businesses.”

Downtown Restaurant Week is a partnership between Visit Rapid City and Downtown Rapid City.

PHOTOS: Downtown Restaurant Week starts Friday

Golden Bison Grill Executive Chef Ben Venables showed off some of the dishes his restaurant will be offering as part of downtown Rapid City's Restaurant Week. 

