Inflation likely to reduce by end of 2022, Elevate CEO says

Prices are likely to fall on gas and energy by the end of the year, said Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson.

"They have to," he said. "(The fed) will raise interest until (prices go down)."

Last week the Federal Open Market Committee approved a second consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase to the Fed's benchmark borrowing rate hitting between 8% and 9%, the highest it's been since the 1980s.

Johnson said in June 2021, the interest rate was 8.6% and is 9.1% in June 2022. He said the Fed continues to see inflation pressure on all items but it's primarily being driven by the "insane price" of gasoline and energy.

He said the Fed has signaled its willingness to raise the interest another half-point to three-quarters to get inflation in line. However, he expects inflation to go down by the end of the year or the first part of next year. Johnson said it could be around 5% or under.

Johnson said people are seeing the interest rate reflected in the markets, particularly since the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has increased to a tough 6%.

"That was at 3% a year ago," he said. "If you're trying to get a home right now, you're paying double what people paid last year in mortgage cost. This is going to force these costs down because the interest and cost are higher."

Johnson said inflation will begin to fall, which is good news for the consumer, but those that follow economics and macroeconomic markets are concerned this could put the U.S. into a recession. He said consumers may not spend as much as they were previously and businesses would see demand fall.

He said this could result in layoffs and slowing of the GDP.

"In some ways, we've already begun a recession right now," Johnson said. "We're already seeing that negative growth happen as a result."

The real question, though, is does that impact Rapid City as much as the country, he said.

"I think the answer is probably not as much because we continue to see investments from the base, the construction base and a strong interest in Rapid City," Johnson said. "We have yet to see the price of homes drop in Rapid City yet as a reflection of the inflation and interest rate. I think we'll see that at the end of the quarter."

Although Johnson said it may not be as much of a drop as places like Phoenix and Denver may experience. Johnson said the average list price for homes in Rapid City has been between $360,000 and $380,000. He said he anticipates housing prices to decrease by the end of the year, but does not think it will be below $300,000.

"Again, guesses are worth nothing when we're in a volatile economy," he said.

Johnson said he thinks Rapid City will experience less of a recession than the rest of the country. Traditionally, Rapid City does not see as high of highs or as low of lows as the rest of the country.

He said inflation has touched other areas like food, but it has not been as significant as the others. He said food costs year over year increased by 12% from June 2021 to June 2022, but not like the 60% increase in energy.

Johnson said, though, that medical care has not increased nearly as much, which is a "great sign." He said on average medical care has increased by 3.2%.

However, Johnson said the geopolitical sphere is something people should keep their eyes on in regards to the economy. He said there is always the chance that a geopolitical event could hit the national or international stage, which could affect oil and other important commodities.