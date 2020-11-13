It's game on for barcade in downtown Rapid City

Mark and Michael Linn didn't want to open the renovated Press Start in the middle of a worsening pandemic, but said they really didn't have any other options.
“Mark and I are not super wealthy, so we kind of had an opportunity to do this and we’re going to make the best go of it,” Michael said. “We just don’t want it to die before we do it, so we’re going to open quietly.”
Michael said Press Start will open with limited capacity and have someone whose job is dedicated to cleaning the machines. All employees will be required to wear masks.
He said they’re OK not operating at full capacity and want people who do come to feel safe.
Press Start originally opened in 2016 on the lower level of kol on the corner of Main Street and Mount Rushmore Road. When kol closed, the twin brothers felt it was time to expand.
Mark said they had talked about expanding Press Start before and even looked at other locations. Now, though, they’re able to keep kol and its coal-fired kitchen alive by expanding the kids' menu, retaining staff and making the pizza that customers enjoyed in the past.
“We’ve got everything you want except we don’t have the seafood anymore,” Mark said. “People who are sad that kol is gone, they’re going to be pleasantly surprised to come back and see that a lot of the menu is the same.”
He also said there will be plenty of rooms for parties now, too, and with COVID-19 precautions, enough room for people to socially distance.
The upper level will have newer redemption games, including Killer Queen and the World’s Biggest Pac-Man, while the lower level, called the “Retro Dungeon,” will have classic games like Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga, the first two games Mark ever had in his collection. To get to the dungeon, people have to descend the old-stone-esque steps with torches on the walls.
There will also be a redemption hub where people can exchange tickets for prizes, which includes anything from plush prizes to an old arcade game.
Mark said he started collecting arcade games right out of college.
“I never would’ve dreamed I’d be able to make this happen, but I did,” he said. “I’ve been collecting for a long time, back when it seemed crazy to do before this concept even was thought of. I’m still kind of lucky at the same time that something as crazy as this desire to collect video games ended up paying off in a big way.”
Mark said he used to keep all his arcade games in storage warehouses and garages that never saw a car.
What started it all was exposure to arcades in the ‘80s and the game Dragon’s Lair, which was released in 1983 as the first laserdisc game in arcades. The game is now in the Retro Dungeon.
Michael said he and his brother have dreamed about the barcade becoming a reality since they were kids.
All the games go through Mark and Michael’s vetting process: if they don’t want to play it over and over again, it doesn’t make the cut.
“If it’s boring, it’s not going to be here,” Mark said. “We’re limited with space so we have to get the games that we feel are the best games people are going to want to play.”
Michael said more games will be announced over the next few months.
Mark said games will continue to rotate throughout Press Start to give players a variety.
“It’s always going to be changing and evolving for sure,” he said.
Press Start will have its grand opening at 4 p.m. today with limited capacity. Hours will be 4 p.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Kids and families are welcome until about 10 p.m.. After that, it is for adults only.
