It's game on for barcade in downtown Rapid City

Mark said he used to keep all his arcade games in storage warehouses and garages that never saw a car.

What started it all was exposure to arcades in the ‘80s and the game Dragon’s Lair, which was released in 1983 as the first laserdisc game in arcades. The game is now in the Retro Dungeon.

Michael said he and his brother have dreamed about the barcade becoming a reality since they were kids.

All the games go through Mark and Michael’s vetting process: if they don’t want to play it over and over again, it doesn’t make the cut.

“If it’s boring, it’s not going to be here,” Mark said. “We’re limited with space so we have to get the games that we feel are the best games people are going to want to play.”

Michael said more games will be announced over the next few months.

Mark said games will continue to rotate throughout Press Start to give players a variety.

“It’s always going to be changing and evolving for sure,” he said.