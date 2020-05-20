J.C. Penney reopens at Rushmore Mall in Rapid City

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There’s good news and bad news for Rapid City’s retail community.

Retailers and restaurants at Rushmore Mall are gradually reopening and on Wednesday, J.C. Penney opened its doors again. The Salon by InStyle inside J.C. Penney also opened although appointments are required and the salon is not taking walk-ins. Sephora inside J.C. Penney opens Friday.

“We are very excited,” Sandy Brockhouse, Rushmore Mall general manager, said Wednesday.

In a video posted Wednesday on the mall’s Facebook page, she reassured shoppers.

“We just wanted to let you guys all know that they are taking every precaution following CDC guidelines. Everything’s safe, clean, a great environment to be,” Brockhouse said in the video.

Rapid City’s location is one of 153 J.C. Penney stores nationwide that reopened after being closed due to COVID-19. The retailer is following state and local mandates about COVID-19 restrictions and is reopening stores in phases, J.C. Penney spokesperson Chris Saldana said.