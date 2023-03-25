JDog Junk Removal and Hauling makes clearing out the clutter an easier task. For Derek Maier of Rapid City, JDog also eased his transition from serving in the military to serving his community.

Maier owns the local franchise of JDog Junk Removal and Hauling. The company was founded in 2011 by Jerry Flanagan, an Army veteran. Flanagan wanted to help other veterans who sometimes struggle to find work when they re-enter civilian life. JDog now has franchises in 30 states and this month was recognized by Forbes as one of the best junk removal businesses in the United States.

For Maier, opening a JDog franchise gave him the opportunity to pursue a dream. He opened for business in Rapid City in 2021, the first and only JDog franchise in South Dakota.

“I always wanted to be an entrepreneur and have my own business,” said Maier, who served in the Army for 13 years. “I really liked what JDog represents. Continuing being part of a military family is a large part of the appeal to me.

JDog Junk Removal and Hauling specializes in residential and commercial clean-up, light hauling, and assisting with loading and unloading moving trucks and trailers, Maier said.

“We try to have a philosophy of ‘never say no to a job,’” he said. “If we can make it work and it’s in our skill set of abilities, we will put 100% into getting whatever you want accomplished.”

“We’ve cleaned out horse barns and storage sheds. We’ve done multi-day and multi-week projects depending on what the client is looking for. We’re a pretty scrappy group of two full-time employees (myself and Brandon Pierce) and one person part-time for larger jobs,” Maier said.

“Say you’re buying or selling a home. Maybe you’re moving out and you’ve found a bunch of stuff. We’ll come in and take a look at what you’ve got. If you’re getting rid of items or downsizing, we do the labor to lift, load and sort those items and if some material is recyclable, we work with local organizations to make sure they’re repurposed or recycled,” Maier said.

Nationwide, JDog franchises aim to keep 60% to 80% of items they haul away out of landfills. Eco-friendliness is part of the company’s mission.

“We work hard to make sure anything that (can be) is repurposed, recycled or donated,” Maier said. “We do our utmost to make sure something doesn’t go to the landfill. We’ll take it to Love INC or Goodwill or another thrift store.”

Sometimes repurposing items means seeing the possibilities in what people might otherwise throw away.

“People will say, ‘I’ve got this chair. It’s beat up.’ What’s beat up to you maybe a local organization has staff that could give it some TLC and give it a second life and it goes on to support a nonprofit’s mission,” Maier said.

For commercial clean-up, Maier said JDog works with property managers on tasks such as cleaning up after tenants move out and removing carpet and appliances. JDog will pick up and deliver appliances for residential and commercial customers.

Forbes lauded JDog Junk Removal and Hauling in part for its excellent customer service. The company has a record of few complaints and many compliments about the respectfulness of JDog haulers. JDog franchises are known for cleaning up after hauling junk to their trucks, as well.

“The company motto is respect, integrity and trust, and we exemplify those values in each interaction, if it’s a simple phone call or a multi-day clean-out,” Maier said. “We like to make sure everything is set up and cleaned out and organized and ready for what the client needs to use the space for next.”

“We want to get to the end of a job and have the client say ‘Wow, you have saved us a tremendous amount of time.’ We want you to be happy with JDog,” he said. “We strive for five-star service all the way through.”

Guidelines for spring cleaning

As weather gradually gets warmer, many people are spring cleaning. Some clients have been planning home-improvement or other projects through the winter, Maier said, and now they’re ready to clean out rooms in their house to make space for spring and summer projects. Other clients are preparing property to put it on the market.

When deciding whether to keep or discard items, Maier follows the classic rule that if you haven’t used it, needed it or even remembered that you own it in the past year, it’s probably something that can be donated or recycled. Heirlooms, precious keepsakes and holiday decorations are typically exceptions to the one-year rule.

“If you’ve been looking at a roomful of stuff or a garage all winter and you really don’t know what’s in those boxes or bins, maybe it’s time to take a look at them and find another purpose for them,” he said. “Maybe you’ve got a garage … and closets and rooms where things hide and accumulate.”

Clients sometimes ask him for advice about what to keep and what to get rid of. In addition to the one-year guideline, Maier asks people to consider whether an item is something that will be needed or used in the next 30 to 60 days.

“If not, maybe it’s time to repurpose or recycle those items. … Especially if you’re buying or selling … or looking to move or downsize, there’s no use to pack and go through the expense of moving something you might not use at your next residence,” Maier said.

Rapid City’s JDog franchise serves Rapid City and Box Elder, the Black Hills and parts of Wyoming. Go to jdogjunkremoval.com/locations/south-dakota/rapid-city-junk-removal/ for more information about the company and its services.