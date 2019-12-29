JENSEN: Visit Rapid City attracts events and dollars to the area

Visit Rapid City is a big supporter and leader within the sports and events community, recruiting and supporting quality sporting events that bring in out-of-market participants and fans to generate economic impact and positive exposure for Rapid City.

Over the years, Visit Rapid City has played a key role in promoting and attracting regional and national sporting events to Rapid City. We work closely with key local sports/events individuals, organizations, facility owners, parks and schools to determine what time of year is best, what venues are available and which local organizations and/or rights holders we need to partner with to ensure we are bidding on the right events that are a good fit for Rapid City.

This includes conducting a Sports Summit in 2017 to bring local sporting event stakeholders together to discuss the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats our sports community experiences and determine what we can do together to streamline and grow our sports community in order to attract the right events at the right time and for the right sports.