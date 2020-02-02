JENSEN: Visit Rapid City uses digital and print to tout the area

We all know Rapid City is a nationally and internationally recognized visitor destination! At Visit Rapid City, we work hard every day to make sure potential visitors know exactly what makes us so special.
Being surrounded by six National Parks and Monuments — Mount Rushmore National Memorial, Badlands National Park, Wind Cave & Jewel Cave National Parks, Minuteman Missile Site and Devils Tower National Monument — is a good start!
Sitting on the very edge of the Black Hills National Forest keeps the beauty factor up close and personal. Rapid City is also a big part of a Black Hills visit, welcoming visitors with our incredible City of Presidents, The Journey Museum & Learning Center, Art Alley, Dinosaur Park, Stavkirke Chapel, Storybook Island, Outdoor Campus West, our very own Downtown Main Street Square and a growing culinary and wine and brew scene. Mix in Custer State Park, Crazy Horse Memorial and a plethora of private attractions, all within an hour’s drive, and you begin to understand just how very special Rapid City is!
How does Visit Rapid City make sure all these things to do and see are shared as visitors plan their vacation? We make sure our website is easy to navigate and informational with itineraries and exciting ideas so visitors know to plan a stay of AT LEAST five days.
We stay relevant on social media platforms with interesting blogs, influencer take-overs and lots of great videos and images that share the Rapid City story. Yes, digital marketing is huge! And, our Partners and Stakeholders know it, and work closely with us to make sure their information is up to date and enticing.
Let’s talk now about a more traditional marketing effort that can’t be overlooked! PRINT marketing! Yes, potential visitors still like to receive VISITOR GUIDES!!! We know this because we receive the phone calls and requests through VisitRapidCity.com.
We receive requests from all over the world for a printed Visitor Guide! Not everyone wants to use their phone for planning or touring. Sometimes mobile service is sketchy or there is a choice to tune out the noise and go off the grid, unplug! And a lot of people like the flexibility of both, digital and print, when planning their trip. There are many reasons a Visitor Guide is important and Visit Rapid City is the proud producer of one the best tools a visitor can have as they plan and tour our area!
We provide these Guides for all Rapid City residents as well. When family and friends plan on visiting you, please remember to suggest they contact our office at 800-487-3223 or email info@visitrapidcity.com so we can send them a visitor planning packet. Or stop down to our offices at Main Street Square and pick a Guide up for your own staycation.
Our Visitor Guide is a perfect tool for planning and experiencing a memorable vacation and the newest edition will be available mid-February. You will see our Partners who also believe in the power of print. Yes, PRINT matters, just like other forms of media. Visit Rapid City is a great resource for locals and visitors alike. #DoBigThings