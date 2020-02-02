JENSEN: Visit Rapid City uses digital and print to tout the area

Let’s talk now about a more traditional marketing effort that can’t be overlooked! PRINT marketing! Yes, potential visitors still like to receive VISITOR GUIDES!!! We know this because we receive the phone calls and requests through VisitRapidCity.com.

We receive requests from all over the world for a printed Visitor Guide! Not everyone wants to use their phone for planning or touring. Sometimes mobile service is sketchy or there is a choice to tune out the noise and go off the grid, unplug! And a lot of people like the flexibility of both, digital and print, when planning their trip. There are many reasons a Visitor Guide is important and Visit Rapid City is the proud producer of one the best tools a visitor can have as they plan and tour our area!

We provide these Guides for all Rapid City residents as well. When family and friends plan on visiting you, please remember to suggest they contact our office at 800-487-3223 or email info@visitrapidcity.com so we can send them a visitor planning packet. Or stop down to our offices at Main Street Square and pick a Guide up for your own staycation.

Our Visitor Guide is a perfect tool for planning and experiencing a memorable vacation and the newest edition will be available mid-February. You will see our Partners who also believe in the power of print. Yes, PRINT matters, just like other forms of media. Visit Rapid City is a great resource for locals and visitors alike. #DoBigThings

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0