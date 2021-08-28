Laboratory materials business expands to Rapid City

Two Rapid City business owners will bring their Omaha-based business to the Black Hills.
Midland Scientific, a woman-owned full-line distributor of laboratory products, will settle down in Rapid City for its sixth location. The business will establish a 30,000-square-foot facility on Sorrel Court.
Vice President Sterling Greni said Midland Scientific will occupy half of the building and lease the other half. He said the company’s half will include a customer service center, light manufacturing and distribution.
“We’re very excited about it,” Greni said.
The company received a $3.6 million industrial permit valuation in July for the expansion.
Greni is married to Vivian Greni, majority owner of the company. His sister-in-law, Cindy Pappel, is the minority owner. All three are from Rapid City and live here part time.
“We’re excited to be bringing some jobs and higher-paying jobs with good benefits to Rapid City, and being part of the Rapid City economy,” Greni said.
He said they hope to establish 10 to 20 jobs in customer service, purchasing, office staff, warehouse and manufacturing.
The company was founded April 1, 1975 by John Gondring and his wife, Maggie. Vivian acquired the company in 2007.
Midland Laboratories was originally known for selling Mallinckrodt Laboratory Chemicals, but has since added more than 300 manufacturers with a variety of products.
Greni said the company hasn’t gotten into manufacturing in the past, but it’s something they’ve wanted to do for years.
“We just feel like it’s a good addition we’re doing,” he said. “We’re getting more vertical in all that we do. … We got to the point in the company’s business where we can afford to do that.”
He said they’ve also wanted to expand to Rapid City for some time.
Elevate economic development director Matt Brunner said they’ve been working with Midland Scientific since the end of 2020. He said they helped with general market data research and helped outline financial options locally, state-wide and federal. He said they’ll likely play more of a part the closer the business gets to opening its doors.
Greni said Midland Scientific plans to continue to grow and expand its footprint across the United states and in Rapid City.
He said those that are interested in working at the Rapid City location should contact HR manager Shelly Christenson at 800-642-5263.
The new location will be at 13487 Sorrel Court in Rapid City.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —