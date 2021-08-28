Laboratory materials business expands to Rapid City

Midland Laboratories was originally known for selling Mallinckrodt Laboratory Chemicals, but has since added more than 300 manufacturers with a variety of products.

Greni said the company hasn’t gotten into manufacturing in the past, but it’s something they’ve wanted to do for years.

“We just feel like it’s a good addition we’re doing,” he said. “We’re getting more vertical in all that we do. … We got to the point in the company’s business where we can afford to do that.”

He said they’ve also wanted to expand to Rapid City for some time.

Elevate economic development director Matt Brunner said they’ve been working with Midland Scientific since the end of 2020. He said they helped with general market data research and helped outline financial options locally, state-wide and federal. He said they’ll likely play more of a part the closer the business gets to opening its doors.

Greni said Midland Scientific plans to continue to grow and expand its footprint across the United states and in Rapid City.

He said those that are interested in working at the Rapid City location should contact HR manager Shelly Christenson at 800-642-5263.

The new location will be at 13487 Sorrel Court in Rapid City.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

