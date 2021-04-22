Property Meld breaks ground on new headquarters in downtown Rapid City

Dozens of people flocked to what is now an empty lot at 406 St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City to celebrate Thursday the groundbreaking of what will be the new headquarters for Property Meld.

The new building will encompass two stories with 14,000 square feet of space within the modern design to eventually house 300 employees, Property Meld President/CEO Ray Hespen said.

Hespen co-founded Property Meld in 2015 and developed the company into a property-technology maintenance hub that allows property managers to use an efficient software program to better manage their rentals and tenants.

The idea for the company began as an idea between two friends working out of basements. Hespen and co-founder David Kingman were renting properties in cities thousands of miles apart and experiencing similar maintenance headaches. They started working on an automated system to help property managers streamline the process in 2014 and joined Rapid City's Ascent Innovation incubator in 2017.

By 2019, Property Meld continued to grow and relocated from the business incubator to a building at 11 Main Street. The growth of the business is beginning to outpace the office on Main Street, Hespen said. Property Meld purchased the lot on St. Joseph Street in 2020, he said.