Property Meld breaks ground on new headquarters in downtown Rapid City

Dozens of people flocked to what is now an empty lot at 406 St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City to celebrate Thursday the groundbreaking of what will be the new headquarters for Property Meld.
The new building will encompass two stories with 14,000 square feet of space within the modern design to eventually house 300 employees, Property Meld President/CEO Ray Hespen said.
Hespen co-founded Property Meld in 2015 and developed the company into a property-technology maintenance hub that allows property managers to use an efficient software program to better manage their rentals and tenants.
The idea for the company began as an idea between two friends working out of basements. Hespen and co-founder David Kingman were renting properties in cities thousands of miles apart and experiencing similar maintenance headaches. They started working on an automated system to help property managers streamline the process in 2014 and joined Rapid City's Ascent Innovation incubator in 2017.
By 2019, Property Meld continued to grow and relocated from the business incubator to a building at 11 Main Street. The growth of the business is beginning to outpace the office on Main Street, Hespen said. Property Meld purchased the lot on St. Joseph Street in 2020, he said.
"I think today is really exciting because it's a fantastic milestone in our journey," Hespen said Thursday. "Number one, we sat there and started in the basements, then to the Ascent incubator, to our other office. This is just a natural progression that says we're here, but it's actually showing us we have so much ahead going for us. It's phenomenal."
Gov. Kristi Noem attended Thursday's groundbreaking ceremony. She said South Dakota is becoming the "Silicon Prairie," and Property Meld's success shows what can happen in a state better known for agriculture and tourism.
"For years we've talked about how South Dakota needs to bring the next big industry for our state, and I've always believed it should be technology," Noem said. "The east side of the state, we have cybersecurity presence and a lot of companies investing in that space. Here in Rapid City, the technology companies are finding that this is a really special place to be, and this can be the Silicon on the Prairie."
Mayor Steve Allender said Property Meld's growth is helping to create the "new Rapid City."
"These guys like Ray and his band of... 'Melders' are changing the way things work," he said.
Elevate Rapid City President/CEO Tom Johnson said companies like Property Meld and the quality of life that is enjoyed in the Black Hills make Rapid City the place people want to be. He expects a boom of new businesses and residents over the next decade.
"When you look at what's happening with Rapid City and the regional Black Hills right now, we know factually that about 2,000 people are moving here a year, just because it's a great place to live, because of our low tax climate," Johnson said.
"You add on the growth of somebody like Property Meld, or what's coming with the (Ellsworth Air Force) Base, it's likely going to be in the next 10 years 3,000 people. So, we're probably going to see a population increase of somewhere between 25,000 and 40,000 people to this area over the next 10 years."
