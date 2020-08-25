Rapid City Fleet Farm store opens Friday

Rapid City shoppers will have a new retail mega-store to explore when Fleet Farm officially opens Friday.
The 190,000-square-foot store is at 1001 East Mall Drive, between Lacrosse and North streets. The Rapid City location is the second in South Dakota for the Appleton, Wisc.-based retailer.
General Manager Kelly Agler led a series of media tours of the store Monday morning. Agler said customers will find a broad product assortment including apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and kids, an extensive pet care line, select pantry items and snacks, toys, sporting goods, hardware, farm and home items.
Additionally, the Rapid City Fleet Farm store offers automotive services, including oil changes and tire rotations, a gas station, car wash and convenience store.
"We really have a variety of departments and offerings for everyone in the Black Hills," Agler said. "We see this a huge general store of select specialty departments. It's pretty much a one-stop shop."
The sprawling store employs 200 people, bringing economic stimulus to the area, Agler said. The building is stocked with many of the items the outdoors crowd is looking for, she said.
"We appeal to the outdoorsy type, that lifestyle that is is prevalent here in the Black Hills," Agler said. "Our general selection is geared to the Black Hills with hiking, nature, camping, biking, anything for RVs. We sell what the area is seeking."
The store will open its doors to the public at 7 a.m. Friday. Adler said the first 500 shoppers will receive a free Fleet Farm hat, with more giveaways to come Saturday.
Fleet Farm's hours will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Construction began in January 2019. The Rapid City store is the 47th location for Fleet Farm. Agler said the company is going through a period of growth, with 11 stores opened in the last three years.
"It really is an exciting time for us, and we are happy to be in Rapid City now," Agler said.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.