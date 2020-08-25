Rapid City Fleet Farm store opens Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City shoppers will have a new retail mega-store to explore when Fleet Farm officially opens Friday.

The 190,000-square-foot store is at 1001 East Mall Drive, between Lacrosse and North streets. The Rapid City location is the second in South Dakota for the Appleton, Wisc.-based retailer.

General Manager Kelly Agler led a series of media tours of the store Monday morning. Agler said customers will find a broad product assortment including apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and kids, an extensive pet care line, select pantry items and snacks, toys, sporting goods, hardware, farm and home items.

Additionally, the Rapid City Fleet Farm store offers automotive services, including oil changes and tire rotations, a gas station, car wash and convenience store.

"We really have a variety of departments and offerings for everyone in the Black Hills," Agler said. "We see this a huge general store of select specialty departments. It's pretty much a one-stop shop."

The sprawling store employs 200 people, bringing economic stimulus to the area, Agler said. The building is stocked with many of the items the outdoors crowd is looking for, she said.