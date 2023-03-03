Ray Hespen and David Kingman found a solution to streamline the way tenants and property managers communicate. That solution is now worth millions and a recent investment has positioned the company to grow.

Property Meld, founded by the duo, is a property management maintenance solution that streamlines and automates the maintenance process for renters. Now the company has received $15 million in private equity funds known as Series B funding. The round of funding was led by private equity firm Frontier Growth from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Hespen, who is also the company's CEO, compared finding an investor to a dance, where first you must feel each other out and decide if it's a good fit.

"Investors want to bet on winners. But we also have to pick an investor that will add a lot of value for this next stage," Hespen said. "We felt really good about the partnership after doing that kind of dance."

Finding a willing dance partner was difficult, because Property Meld was committed to staying in Rapid City. Being one of the only software companies in the area, it put pressure on his team to make the case that they have a talented workforce, proper training, and other characteristics needed for a company to be successful, Hespen said.

Community impact

As Property Meld becomes a larger and better known company, those created in Rapid City after it will face fewer challenges, Hespen said. Not only is the funding a major milestone for them but for the Innovation District.

"To have a tech company reach this stage puts a spotlight on the community," Hespen said. "The more successful that our organization is the more it greases the skids for the second and third Property Meld. The Innovation District will continue to generate the capital that shows it's a great community to invest. This making it an ecosystem for growth."

Graduating from South Dakota Mines, Hespen knows the ecosystem well and is a prime example of a company benefiting from what the Innovation District has to offer. From its founding in 2015 in a basement, Property Meld moved into the Ascent Innovation Center, then to a small downtown office, and then to its newly constructed building.

Much of Property Meld's steady growth is a result of an abundance of mentorship in the area, especially from Todd Gagne, co-founder of Wildfire Labs, a Rapid City software accelerator, Hespen said. After spending 30 years on the east coast working with business-to-business software, Gagne wanted to share his expertise with the Midwest.

"I wanted to find software companies in the region and share some of the experiences I've had. When I found Ray and David, I loved their idea and it's a problem that every apartment ends up having," Gagne said. "Ray was trying to build sales process without a lot of experience or methodology. But he's a sponge and has the ability to constantly learn from his mistakes and mine--which I made a lot of in my career."

Gagne visits Property Meld for three hours every Thursday. Thirty minutes with development, 90 minutes with Ray and an hour customer success.

Solving a problem

The original idea for Property Meld was conceived when Kingman had poor maintenance experiences while living in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The two noticed a problem with property management companies' maintenance processes. After spending time with firms trying to understand why the negative experience was happening, the two realized technology could be the solution.

Kingman's experience is common and is instrumental in the often turbulent relationship between renters and property managers. Hespen believes his company's technology can mitigate the issue by allowing property managers to schedule, track, and communicate work orders all in a single web-based platform. The increased efficiency could give property managers time to focus on growth, enhance repair speed, and ensure resident satisfaction.

"Everybody wins if we optimize the resource. Investors are spending less money executing maintenance and residents stay longer because they're getting a better experience," Hespen said. "It makes their relationship non-adversarial. It actually points towards a very common goal."

Since Atrium Management Company first started using Property Meld's platform in 2018, they have grown from managing 900 units to 5,000. Its owner, Michael Kraus, says the platform is a game changer.

"They have really transformed the way we handle our maintenance. It allows vendors and residents to communicate directly via text which takes the property managers out of the middle. It really eliminates a constant struggle with communication," Kraus said. "We've seen increased maintenance satisfaction which directly and positively correlates with resident retention. It's a beautiful thing, I don't know what we'd do without them."

Series B: What it means

CEO of Elevate Rapid City Tom Johnson said Series B funding is very difficult to acquire. Typically a company begins with seed funding from family and friends to create the product or service, then initial investors give series A funding for the company to enter the market and if the company appears to be scalable, Series B may be awarded.

"That's why it's such a big deal. Companies that get Series B funding have proven that they are not struggling to earn revenue and have national and international exposure," Johnson said. "The market is saying Property Meld has something to believe in and that really hasn't happened in this area, where the market has given private equity to Rapid City, South Dakota."

There are approximately 56 employees at Property Meld, of which about 20% work remotely. In 2023, Hespen hopes to use the funding to double their sales and labor force. If they do, they will outgrow their current building capacity of around 100. Hespen predicts he will need to purchase a new building by the middle of next year which the Series B funding will allow them to do.

"Series B is a big milestone. I think the next big milestone is building a campus. Once we get to that point we'll become a predominant employer in the area. The workers would be earning a great wage and we would be attracting even more capital to the area," Hespen said.

Though companies like Property Meld employ many engineers and computer scientists, they are not the majority of jobs the company offers.

"Some people might think that because we're a tech company our workers are all computer programmers, but probably 65% of our workers aren't coding," Hespen said. "We hire a bunch of marketers and sales people. We're really training the next generation of salespeople here."

Property Meld services around 450,000 rentals managed by around 700 companies across the US and Canada. Close to a million renters get the Property Meld experience according to Hespen. Since its founding, the company has facilitated 1.7 million maintenance requests and $550 million in maintenance repairs.

As for being in Rapid City, Hespen said, "We need the support of the community to make sure that we can stay here, build here, hire here and train here."