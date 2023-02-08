Daniel Ainslie announced he'll be leaving Sturgis' city manager position to become Director of Finance for the City of Rapid City this week.

Ainslie announced his resignation during the Sturgis City Council meeting on Monday that was scheduled to consider design services for the Sturgis Adventure Park as well as to hear from a city attorney to extend the Office of City Manager Subcommittee.

Council members passed a resolution to extend the subcommittee until Feb. 14, 2024, or the date on which the subcommittee is disbanded, whichever occurs first.

The subcommittee was established in January 2022 when the council passed a resolution in support of the office of city manager. The move to support the position came after three Sturgis residents circulated petitions to remove the office of the city manager.

The three had also filed a lawsuit in October 2022 against Ainslie, claiming the election procedure that authorized the city of Sturgis to hire a city manager was improperly called and he should pay back all of his salary and benefits since he was hired in 2011.

The plaintiffs claimed because the election procedure was allegedly called under a different statute under South Dakota Codified Law, that the city manager position was effectively invalid.

Ainslie said it was not these attempted reprimands that pushed him to leave.

"Honestly, there were a few people in the community that created a lot of animosity that did impact my family. But I think it was just time for new challenges," he said. "As city manager you're consumed by a multitude of different types of tasks so I am just looking forward to being more focused on just finance."

Ainslie has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in social science and history from the University of the Pacific. After school, he stayed in the area and worked as the Development Manager for Merced, CA for seven years before moving to Sturgis.

Ainslie, who served as Sturgis City Manager for 11 years, said his experience has prepared him for the financial position in Rapid City.

"In Sturgis, as well as other communities that I've worked for, have really worked for an elimination of redundancies so that there can be cost savings for the taxpayers. We also looked at other routes, to perhaps gain a little bit of additional revenue for our communities so that they're not as hyper focused on property tax," he said.

In his new role, Ainslie says he'll work with Mayor Allender and the city council to serve Rapid City residents.

"I think that's the goal of any of the public employees is just making sure that we're able to implement the vision that the mayor and the council set forward. We are stewards of the taxpayer resources and trying to make sure that they get as much bang for their buck as possible," he said.

When Ainslie announced his departure, Monday's meeting descended to a melancholic mood. The council expressed remorse to let him leave including Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen who believes the city has come a long way since it hired Ainslie and wouldn’t be on such solid footing if it had not.

“During his time as city manager, Daniel has stabilized the community’s finances, led the charge to add and rehabilitate significant infrastructure as well as spearheaded residential and commercial growth. We will be hard pressed to replace him,” Carstensen said.

"Sturgis is a community that I've loved working for," said Ainslie. "I love a lot of the people in our town, especially on the staff, and I have tremendous respect for the mayor. There's been just tremendous strides that have been made. And I love the generous heart of the community to try new things to try to make differences in their town."

Ainslie is indifferent about who replaces him, he says, but he want them to have the right values in mind.

"I just hope it's someone that truly loves the community and is focused on ensuring that it remains an affordable place to live, but also expands quality of life of the residents. With our community center, library, public works, and our trail systems and, and hopefully, the new adventure park, will provide a tremendous quality of life at a very affordable price," said Ainslie.

Ainslie has chosen to remain in the Black Hills.

"The Black Hills are a fantastic place. This is our home, we love it here," he said. "We love the quality of life, we love the people and their values here, and I think not just in the Black Hills, but in South Dakota and the Upper Midwest."