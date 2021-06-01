Wall looking to develop a business park, add housing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Huether said the city is currently in a study to expand its airport’s runway by 1,000 feet. He said that study aids the environmental study, so the flight zone won’t impact the industrial park.

Wall is also working on a housing project to grow the community and prepare for the business expansion.

Huether said the current development in the works is a little south of Wall by the rodeo grounds in the Echo Valley subdivision. The total construction cost is $1,692,345.75.

He said there are 39-40 lots in the area, but are currently in a standstill. Huether said the biggest issue is there’s no infrastructure necessary for growth. He said they’ve been working with the developer.

Huether said Tax Increment Finance Districts are difficult in a small town but put together a template. He said the city would front load the cost and for every lot sold, the developer would pay the city a percentage back. He said the developer would pay the city back in installments over a 15-year period.

He said the city would also use its enterprise funds to help develop infrastructure in the area.

“That’s where the conundrum is,” Huether said.