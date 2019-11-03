Elevate Rapid City is an exciting new venture to help streamline and expand and improve the local business community.
Elevate Rapid City was formed in 2018 and functions as a joint venture of the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce, Ellsworth Development Authority, Rapid City Economic Development Partnership and the Economic Development Foundation.
After months of discussion, the Elevate Board of Directors settled on their first CEO. Pat Burchill led the group's initial efforts as an interim leader, but his main goal was to find a great candidate to lead Elevate into the future.
That person is Tom Johnson.
"Tom's knowledge of community engagement, regional and national economic development, and business valuation will prove extremely beneficial as he leads this organization to new heights," Burchill said.
He said his background includes economic development at the local level at the regional level and he ran the state of Wyoming's Economic Development group for Gov. Matt Meade for four years.
"The last few years, I have done economic development at Colorado State University," Johnson said. "Workforce is the new currency for growth in community and economic development. If you want to have new workers come to your area, it needs to be diverse and inclusive and focus on amenities, arts, culture, brew pubs, coffee houses, but it needs to be diverse and inclusive."
He said he is familiar with the Black Hills although he only visited Rapid City as a child. His work in Wyoming often brought him to the region where he gained some experience.
"I worked a lot on the Wyoming side of the Black Hills with the Wyoming Business Council in Gillette and Sundance. We had done a lot of infrastructure work, energy work, working around coal and industrial diversification," Johnson said. "The recent events in Rapid City with respect to investments in infrastructure with respect to the B-21 at Ellsworth Air Force Base, the Civic Center construction, and the hospital. If you look at the historical growth rates in Rapid City over the last five years, even if there were a recession, it looks like a community that is going to have its better days in front of it."
As an economic development leader, Johnson said Rapid City has several advantages over other communities its size. The economic boost of tourism is obvious, but Johnson looks just south of the city to see its biggest advantage.
"The one thing I really was impressed with — with a community of this size — you rarely see an airport with that sort of world-class infrastructure. And the airport is a really big asset," he said. "If you do economic development, one of the things companies ask about is you need to be close to an airport where executives can travel in and out of the area. The community should be really proud of their airport. It is a first-class facility. You can get a lot of places quickly from right here in Rapid City."
The draw of Mount Rushmore, the City of Presidents and all of the events the city hosts each year are also an advantage when marketing the city to potential business partners.
"Tourism and economic development really are two sides of the same coin. People will come to an area as a tourist and fall in love with the area. Sometimes, they decide they want to return to the area as a worker or an entrepreneur. We have to do a good job of leveraging both sides of that coin. We need to brand this area together," Johnson said. "This is a place that is going to continue to grow. When you invest several billion dollars in infrastructure you will grow. It may not be that month or two months down the road, but it will bring results. Infrastructure is required for growth. Those investments pay off."
Other aspects of the community were attractive to Johnson, too.
You have free articles remaining.
"Other than that, the outdoor activities, the amenities, it reminds me a lot of Colorado before it started growing. It has the outdoor activities, a cool downtown and people are making a lot of investments in art and culture. So I believe we are on the cusp of doing a lot of amazing things thanks to the work of community leaders," he said. "I would have to say, the recognition that arts, culture and amenities really matter to the workforce. In order to attract the kind of workforce that they need here and keep the kids who are educated here, you have to have those amenities. Music, arts, culture, green space and trails are a massive part of that strategy."
Elevate's new CEO is really excited to get to work. He is experienced, thoughtful and certainly multi-faceted. But Johnson said there was one trait he thinks everyone will see in him.
"Passionate. I have a lot of passion. I would like to think I have a certain amount of humility," he said. "I am a hard worker. I may not be able to control the economy or where interest rates go, or the price of gas, but I do work hard and no one is going to outwork me in this job."
Johnson said after 20 years in the business of economic development, he has learned humility. If he hadn't, his dad would teach it to him. Johnson shared a story about talking to his father about taking on this new role in Rapid City.
"I was talking to my dad. My dad is a roughneck. He still gets up at 3 in the morning — he's 66 — and drives a truck all day and unloads furniture and food. He's a blue-collar guy. I told him I had taken this job in Rapid City and all of the things I was doing. I could tell that he was thinking I was a little bit of a big shot now and he said, 'Tom, remember what I told you, there's two kinds of people in this world; those that are humble and those who are about to be. Which one are you?'" he remembered. "I hope I am the humble kind. This is going to be an organization for everyone. I was a small business developer for a while. I was also a screenwriter and a poet. I'll go anywhere, anytime, anyplace to talk to a small business. I know what it is like to be starting a small business. So it's not just going to be just for large organizations."
Screenwriting and poetry aren't the only ways Johnson passes his time away from the office. He was a baseball player in college and enjoys playing the drums.
"Curiosity is something I always had as a kid. I would play baseball but also read Dylan Thomas in the dugout after practice. I would want to talk about black holes and wonder who was going to win the NBA finals this year. I have always had a lot of interests. Being curious has always helped me learn," he said. "I try to understand people and find out about who they are and how their companies work. I ask a lot of questions about how stuff works and who people are. I am excited to learn about things no matter what they are."
Johnson said he wasn't daunted by taking over a group with a wide range of responsibilities and duties.
"You just have to break it into component pieces and you can work on each of them. Dealing with all of the tiny pieces and making those changes happen, you make bigger changes happen," he said. "I think one of the things when I think about change, I have come to terms with the fact that change happens. No matter what it is, your personal life, the community, a business. There is no such thing as now and you stay in one place and nothing changes. You are either growing or dying. It doesn't scare you as much when you know change is going to happen.'"
Johnson said he hopes all of the groups he will be tasked with leading know that he isn't coming in with the intention of single-handedly overhauling operations in Rapid City.
"You don't get smarter when they give you the job," he said. "I am going to have to work with committees, staff and the board of this organization to find out how we can accomplish our goals. Problems are too complex to try to attack them by yourself. You have to build networks and use resources."
Johnson said his years of experience have taught him that using available resources is a much better plan to attack a new role.
"I've seen it happen where someone comes in from the outside and they think they have the answers, so their 30-day plan consists of them trying to implement what they think they should do. I think that is a mistake," he said. "There is an existing staff here with many, many years of experience. There are investors in this community who have put significant investments in this organization. I think what I need to do initially is have lengthy conversations with staff, committees, and investors in the organization so I can understand what makes this community tick. They are close to the action. It would be arrogant to come in here and think that I have all the answers. I have ideas on how to do business development, entrepreneurship and recruitment, but I am looking to have dialogue with those folks. Until you understand, you can't do things that will be significant change. Taking the best of what you can learn in your first days is the best strategy."
Johnson uses a similar method when helping local businesses plan to grow or convincing outside businesses to move their operations here.
"I love to focus on place identity and relationships when talking to prospective new clients," he said. "If they know you are an honest broker and you are going to tell them the truth, it makes a difference. Companies and site selectors have been hearing the hard sell for 25 years. I am just trying to help them find what is best for their company whether or not it is here."
Johnson said his approach has changed over the years and he hopes that experience will help him succeed here.
"I think what I have recognized in my career, I used to think recruiting companies meant trying to convince them that you had the lowest costs. So you often hear states say we have no corporate income tax, no personal income tax, we have low costs of doing business, our energy costs are low, on and on. You hear 2,000 to 3,000 economic development groups across the country and whether it is Fairbanks, Alaska or Tallahassee or New York or San Diego, they are all saying the same things. Low costs, educated work force, quality of life. Live, work, play. You always hear that," he said. "What I have found is those are all ways to frame a transaction. And that's okay, but people generally buy relationships. They all want to do business in your state, but people also want to trust who they do business with. I have yet to find a business owner who didn't value the relationship first. I tend to focus on the relationship equal to or more than the transactional relationship of economic development. There is a magic to this area. There is an attachment to this area. Whether people have grown up here or they have been a tourist here, or if they went to school here, there is a draw to this area. You can use that to your advantage in doing economic development."