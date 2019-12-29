JOHNSON: Good schools benefit the young and the old

What if I told you that with one small action you could have a massive impact on Rapid City’s future? What If you could stem the tide on our nursing and doctor shortage? Create technology jobs? Transform education in Rapid City for generations and generations to come? Would you do it?
Of course, you would. We all would.
And here’s the thing — we can.
Rapid City is home to world-class amenities. The Black Hills draw several million visitors each year to enjoy what’s right in our back yard — hiking, mountain biking, climbing, scenic drives, events in the heart of downtown. These opportunities are second to none.
We are also home to a world-class STEM university and educational hub. We’ve broken ground on a second innovation center and accelerator. Ellsworth Air Force Base is about to expand. The project at 5th and St. Joe is going to enhance an already vibrant downtown. The civic center recently broke ground on a giant expansion. We have a lot going for us.
But it’s not enough. There is still so much work to do.
We can’t sit back. We can’t hold tight. Threats still exist even in the face of a prosperous future.
About 66% of the people that grow up in a region will stay. They’ll get their education, find jobs, buy homes and invest in the same place they started. In rural areas, we see this number decline by an additional 20%. But even with the so-called brain drain, a lot of people simply stay in the area in which they were born.
This means the kids we are educating in Rapid City are the workforce of tomorrow. And since Rapid City is competing on a global level — we aren’t just competing with Sioux Falls, Denver, Billings and other surrounding states — we are competing with the whole world. This requires educational facilities and programs that stand up to the competition, not whither in the face of it.
It all begins at the K-12 level.
Perhaps K-12 education doesn’t matter to you. And maybe you don’t care if Rapid City expands or what innovation could mean for our economy. But I would bet you care a lot about the access you have to the best medical providers and health care facilities. You would rather not have to wait weeks to be seen because there are not enough doctors or nurses in supply to meet the demand.
And that’s where K-12 education matters. Simply put, we can’t recruit some doctors and nurses or professionals to Rapid City right now because our K-12 educational facilities are not high quality, safe, or secure. The curriculum is not meeting the demands of a 21st Century learning environment. The classrooms are crowded; students are not getting the help they need.
It’s hurting our workforce. It’s hurting your health care. And it’s hurting Rapid City. It needs to change.
On February 25th you can be that change. You can choose to invest in the future of Rapid City by voting Yes for RC Schools. Your vote means you believe we can come together and elevate this community for all — especially our children.
And if don’t believe there is a need for a change in our facilities, I would encourage you to take a tour. Learn more at http://www.rcasfuture.org/.