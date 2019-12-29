JOHNSON: Good schools benefit the young and the old

This means the kids we are educating in Rapid City are the workforce of tomorrow. And since Rapid City is competing on a global level — we aren’t just competing with Sioux Falls, Denver, Billings and other surrounding states — we are competing with the whole world. This requires educational facilities and programs that stand up to the competition, not whither in the face of it.

It all begins at the K-12 level.

Perhaps K-12 education doesn’t matter to you. And maybe you don’t care if Rapid City expands or what innovation could mean for our economy. But I would bet you care a lot about the access you have to the best medical providers and health care facilities. You would rather not have to wait weeks to be seen because there are not enough doctors or nurses in supply to meet the demand.

And that’s where K-12 education matters. Simply put, we can’t recruit some doctors and nurses or professionals to Rapid City right now because our K-12 educational facilities are not high quality, safe, or secure. The curriculum is not meeting the demands of a 21st Century learning environment. The classrooms are crowded; students are not getting the help they need.

It’s hurting our workforce. It’s hurting your health care. And it’s hurting Rapid City. It needs to change.