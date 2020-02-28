JOHNSON: It's the little things that can make us great

The legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden used to have a saying: “Little things make big things happen.”
Wooden, of course, was talking about basketball. But almost everything he taught his players applied to life as well. Take care of the foundation and the larger goals seem a whole lot easier. It’s little wonder the guy won ten NCAA college basketball championships in a twelve-year period and seven championships in a row. Both are still in the record books today.
It’s the same in economic and community development. The sex appeal of landing a big prospect or expanding an existing company by a hundred jobs is alluring — so alluring, in fact, many organizations focus their efforts almost exclusively on recruiting businesses. Their dollars go to waste trying to build a roof when they haven’t even poured the concrete.
This is not the case at Elevate Rapid City. The foundation upon which our efforts are built is the pillar of business advocacy and quality growth. Without pro-businesses policies and meaningful business advocacy efforts, businesses will not and cannot grow and prosper.
Elevate is wrapping up another legislative session advocating for business in Pierre. Elevate successfully opposed and supported various bills that would have affected businesses in a big way.
What became immediately obvious, however, was the need for Elevate Rapid City to be more proactive ahead of the legislative session and give our area legislators more clay from which to mold policies and bills to benefit the Black Hills Region.
We want to work with our legislative contingent, not against them, so expect next year for Elevate to seek more input from investors and businesses so that we can advocate for policies that matter — policies that help businesses grow and prosper.
In addition, Elevate Rapid City plans to, post-facto, do a better job of pointing out what votes and bills mattered during the session and how area legislators looked at them. And what it all means for Rapid City and the area.
We also can’t shy away from issues close to home. The school bond was the latest example but expect Elevate Rapid City to continue to promote and advocate for policies and change that supports elevating the region for everyone, not just one group over another. In the case of the school bond, it affected workforce recruitment in a big way. So, Elevate Rapid City needed to stand in favor.
This doesn’t mean we’ll take a position on everything that comes our way. But if it matters and it elevates the area, it will matter to Elevate Rapid City, big or small.
And as coach Wooden noted, the small things add up.