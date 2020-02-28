JOHNSON: It's the little things that can make us great

The legendary UCLA basketball coach John Wooden used to have a saying: “Little things make big things happen.”

Wooden, of course, was talking about basketball. But almost everything he taught his players applied to life as well. Take care of the foundation and the larger goals seem a whole lot easier. It’s little wonder the guy won ten NCAA college basketball championships in a twelve-year period and seven championships in a row. Both are still in the record books today.

It’s the same in economic and community development. The sex appeal of landing a big prospect or expanding an existing company by a hundred jobs is alluring — so alluring, in fact, many organizations focus their efforts almost exclusively on recruiting businesses. Their dollars go to waste trying to build a roof when they haven’t even poured the concrete.

This is not the case at Elevate Rapid City. The foundation upon which our efforts are built is the pillar of business advocacy and quality growth. Without pro-businesses policies and meaningful business advocacy efforts, businesses will not and cannot grow and prosper.

Elevate is wrapping up another legislative session advocating for business in Pierre. Elevate successfully opposed and supported various bills that would have affected businesses in a big way.

