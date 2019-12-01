I have only been in Rapid City for a short time now. Each time I get out to explore, the more excited I am to call this place home.
Moving here from Fort Collins, I was concerned about the shopping opportunities I would have in Rapid City. No Trader Joes? No Whole Foods Market? Where would I find my favorite Kefir? But I did find it! Breadroot Foods Co-op and The Market both offer amazing produce and organic product options. And these discoveries were only in my first week. Each time I get out and explore I discover something new Rapid City offers.
It’s hard to accept, but Christmas is almost here. Kids are making their lists and parents are planning their budgets. It’s also the perfect time to remind you of the importance of supporting local businesses. Just as I was able to find a specific item on my list in Rapid City, you may be surprised at what you can check off your list right here (and probably a few items you weren’t looking for too).
Did you know that approximately 67 cents out of every dollar spent at a small business stays in the community? Shopping locally creates a positive ripple effect. The businesses we support hire employees from the Rapid City area, who in turn spend their money on other businesses in town. Those businesses must then hire more workers themselves to meet the increased demand. This recirculation of local dollars doesn’t occur if you simply ask Alexa to order you something.
Commercial real estate is another winner when you choose to shop locally. That influx of cash encourages more brick-and-mortar stores to pop up. This fuels the construction industry, which leads to the creation of yet more jobs.
More positive ripples.
I am a firm believer that downtown is the heart of a community. It should be a place where friends and families come together for entertainment, dining and shopping. Downtown Rapid City checks all these boxes. I’m sure if you look back on the year, you have found yourself downtown at least once to enjoy the opportunities Rapid City has.
Explore the shops. Grab a cup of hot chocolate and enjoy the ice-skating rink. Treat yourself to dinner and a movie. Grab some friends and enjoy the Festival of Lights parade. There is plenty to do this holiday season in Downtown Rapid City. I am looking forward to experiencing it all and finding some unique gifts to send to my family.
If you are really looking for a great excuse to get downtown, Saturday, November 30, marks the 10-year anniversary of Small Business Saturday. I’m sure there are plenty of small, local businesses that would appreciate your support. And if you see me around and about, feel free to stop and bend my ear!