JOHNSON: Recruitment strategy includes finding that Black Hills connection

I had the opportunity speak at the ribbon-cutting celebration for local tech company, Property Meld, in October. This also meant I got to spend some time with their engaging and dynamic CEO, Ray Hespin.

Ray is a graduate of the School of Mines and came back to the area to grow his company from three to (at last count) over 40 employees. He’s also a guy who knows how to bring talent to the area.

One thing became clear: to grow Ray’s company, and more like it, Rapid City needs to sell more than its low tax climate and cost of doing business. In fact, year after year, the list of reasons companies chose one area over another has less to do with taxes and more with amenities and workforce development.

In other words, we need to sell what makes this place attractive to young and old alike. Things like the outdoor recreation opportunities, including our world-class mountain biking and hiking. A great educational hub with the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Black Hills State, Western Dakota Tech, and Oglala Lakota College. A killer downtown filled with brew pubs and distilleries, a laid-back vibe, and a culture and arts scene like nowhere in South Dakota.

And we need to sell it to the people who want to listen.