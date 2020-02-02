JOHNSON: Recruitment strategy includes finding that Black Hills connection

I had the opportunity speak at the ribbon-cutting celebration for local tech company, Property Meld, in October. This also meant I got to spend some time with their engaging and dynamic CEO, Ray Hespin.
Ray is a graduate of the School of Mines and came back to the area to grow his company from three to (at last count) over 40 employees. He’s also a guy who knows how to bring talent to the area.
One thing became clear: to grow Ray’s company, and more like it, Rapid City needs to sell more than its low tax climate and cost of doing business. In fact, year after year, the list of reasons companies chose one area over another has less to do with taxes and more with amenities and workforce development.
In other words, we need to sell what makes this place attractive to young and old alike. Things like the outdoor recreation opportunities, including our world-class mountain biking and hiking. A great educational hub with the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, Black Hills State, Western Dakota Tech, and Oglala Lakota College. A killer downtown filled with brew pubs and distilleries, a laid-back vibe, and a culture and arts scene like nowhere in South Dakota.
And we need to sell it to the people who want to listen.
You might be wondering who these people are. First, they are people who already have a connection to this place, either through having gone to school here or having grown up here. They are connected to the Black Hills by place identity. Second, they are people who have visited the Black Hills as tourists and loved it so much they would love to return as residents.
Here at Elevate Rapid City, we can not only find where both groups live, but also reach out and contact them to see if they want to return. In 2020, Elevate Rapid City is going to use this strategy as the pillar of our business attraction and workforce development strategy. We hope to reach hundreds and hundreds of individuals and companies who have a connection to the Black Hills. And we won’t stop until they know we want them back.
This way, companies like Property Meld won’t just grow, they will thrive. We will work hard, face the challenge and lead the change.