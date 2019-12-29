KAHLER: Financial counseling is an investment that can pay dividends

• Hoarding is compulsively buying and storing things that you don’t need or will never use.

• Financial Infidelity is keeping money secrets (such as spending, saving, or investment mistakes) from your partner because you would be ashamed to have them find out.

• Inappropriate Financial Boundaries is sharing of worries or financial details in ways that violate the boundaries between children and adults.

• Workaholism is a consuming focus on work or earning to a point of damaging your relationships.

• Underspending is frugality taken to extremes, such as inadequate spending on health care, nutrition, shelter, or clothing even when you can afford them.

All these disordered financial behaviors have one thing in common: fundamentally, they aren’t about the money. They are often an unconscious response to emotional pain, in the same way addiction or anger might be. The disordered financial behavior may be a medicator that works to deaden deep emotional stress and painful emotions. While one person may find relief in alcohol or drugs and another may find it in work, someone else might use shopping, saving, or financial enabling as a way to feel better and function in the world.