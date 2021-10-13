KAHLER: The complex issue of South Dakota trusts

In the US, all federal, state, and local taxes apply to assets in a trust. Obviously, if the assets are in one of the nine states, including South Dakota, with no income taxes, there will be no state tax on any income generated by the trust assets

A trust becomes a "tax haven" only to non-US citizens if the US tax rates are lower than those of their home country, or if the parties to a trust decide not to report its earnings to their country’s tax authorities. While all US trusts must report trust earnings for US citizens to the IRS, they are not generally required to report earnings to foreign governments. Non-US citizens are responsible for reporting a trust's earnings to their governments. Any criminally intentioned person can use any trust, LLC, or corporation in any state as a "haven for dirty money."

CNBC pointed out that South Dakota offers another type of trust called a domestic asset protection trust, "which may guard investments against creditors while still offering some control over the property. These trusts can make it easier for someone to shield money from ex-spouses, estranged business partners and other judgments." The report did not mention that 18 other states also offer these trusts, or that most people use the trusts defensively in case their liability insurance fails to cover a lawsuit and to protect their assets from unforeseen financial disasters.