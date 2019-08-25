Just over 30 years ago, the Women’s Business Ownership Act of 1988 did many things to spur entrepreneurship for women. Not only did it remove the requirement for women who wanted a business loan to provide a signature from a male relative in order to apply, it also created the Women’s Business Centers whose purpose was to provide technical assistance to women in order to form and grow businesses.
Partially grant funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 122 Women’s Business Centers across the nation and one in South Dakota.
I’ve been the director of the SD CEO | Women’s Business Center for almost two years. We are in our 10th year and are hosted by the Black Hills State University Foundation with an office on the BHSU campus in Spearfish.
While we are located in Spearfish, our charter is to serve all women across the state interested in entrepreneurship. We do this in collaboration with other SBA resource partners like the Small Business Development Centers (SBDC), SCORE, Veteran’s Business Outreach Center (VBOC) as well as economic development and chamber of commerce organizations.
After working in corporate America, private industry and running my own company for almost seven years, I’ve had many experiences in different business situations and what I see happening in South Dakota for women-owned businesses is exciting.
Here’s the bad news: The percentage of total companies in South Dakota owned by women is 30.1 percent, which puts us in last place. Yes, that’s last place — number 51. However, in my time with SD CEO, I have seen significant strides in more women stepping out and launching new ventures.
See for yourself and meet:
- Business partners and sister team Taryn Pike and Kelsey Baird who opened Outside In: A Children’s Indoor Playground in Rapid City in November 2018 — bringing the first indoor playground to the Black Hills and 4-6 new jobs.
- Emily Costopoulos who launched The Local — a new co-working, training and event space in downtown Sturgis in January.
- Tia Ferguson who built The Barn at Aspen Acres, an 8,000-square-foot new wedding and event venue in Spearfish that can comfortably fit 400 people, creating 8 to10 jobs.
- Luci Seid and Kim Borsch who officially opened Mile Up Marketing, offering website design, digital marketing, branding and graphic design in January 2018 and just moved into an expanded space in Lead.
These are just a few of the women we’ve worked with at SD CEO who are building businesses, creating jobs and propelling economic growth in the Black Hills.
So here’s some good news: The 2018 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report from American Express ranks South Dakota first when it comes to economic clout, which is defined as the growth in the number of firms and growth in employment and revenues between 2007 and 2018 for women-owned firms.
This number one ranking tells us that compared to all other states, it's South Dakota where women-owned businesses are seeing significant growth. OK, sure, we are still in last place for the percentage of women-owned businesses but, let me tell you, there is momentum. And these numbers speak to that forward change.
I see this momentum at SD CEO conferences, workshops and networking events. There is a swell of enthusiasm, grit, determination and confidence in the women I meet with who want to start the conversation about business ownership. I also see a rise in women supporting other women when it comes to mentoring and sponsoring. You might have noticed this too as we watch more women join boards, apply for promotions and consider if business ownership is for them.
SD CEO is committed to helping women launch and grow businesses across our state and determined to move the needle.
I could not be more encouraged and excited about the future of women entrepreneurs in South Dakota.