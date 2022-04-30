KAUFMAN: The future of travel and tourism in Rapid City

Rapid City is an amazing place. We’re the gateway to some of the nation’s most incredible manmade and natural wonders – Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse Memorial and the Black Hills, to name a few. But we’re more than that. Here in Rapid City, our roots run deep. An oasis in the Black Hills of South Dakota, we are a destination rooted in cultural history and a strong sense of place, which benefit both our residents and the modern adventurers who venture to the City of Presidents.

For all the reasons we love living here, it’s not a surprise visitors from around the world have Rapid City as a must-visit destination. Their affection and interest in visiting comes in the form of millions of visitors and billions of dollars in spending.

So, let’s talk numbers.

In 2021, South Dakota welcomed 13.5 million visitors who spent $4.4 billion throughout the state, including on food and beverage, retail, lodging, local transportation and recreation. That visitor spending supported 54,208 jobs throughout South Dakota, and directly supported 7,500 jobs right here in Pennington County. Many of those visitors stayed overnight in Rapid City, where they contributed to our 62.5% year-round occupancy and generated $126,948,696 in lodging revenue. In addition to money being spent at local businesses, tourists also save residents money. Without those millions of visitors contributing to local and state taxes, each household would have to pay $980 more in taxes annually.

And while the hard numbers are great, what this really tells us is that Rapid City is a bucket-list destination. We’re also a place visitors return to year after year. Whether it’s recreating a family road trip, motorcycling through our vast expanses and winding roads or walking with dinosaurs, Rapid City resonates with visitors long after their first visit.

For our destination, it’s more than just heads in bed and money spent.

Every dollar that visitors spend here plays an important role in our local economy and our quality of life. When visitors choose to visit South Dakota, the Black Hills and Rapid City, the money they spend has a far-reaching and trickle-down effect, with those dollars continuing to circulate in our economy through retail shopping, booking services, healthcare and local events.

At Visit Rapid City, we work strategically to ensure travel spending brings real dividends to our local community, businesses, governments and residents, all while telling the story of this stunning place.

For this year’s National Travel and Tourism Week – which we’re celebrating May 1 – 7, 2022 – the theme is Future of Travel. For our community, now is the time we get to decide where we’re going and how our destination will evolve, while continuing to harness the power and positive impact of travel and embracing what our locals and visitors need in the years ahead.

In 2021, South Dakota saw a 26% increase in statewide visitors and a 30% increase in visitor spending. What this means for our community is that we’re seeing more visitors coming to our city, spending money in our locally owned businesses and experiencing all we have to offer. As we look ahead to the Future of Travel, we know the impact and power this industry has – it employs locals, fosters sustainability, spurs new innovations and reconnects travelers with the things that matter most.

Here in Rapid City, tourism helps develop and build infrastructure, preserves areas of natural and cultural importance and supports a high quality of life. And just as this industry continues to be a leader in growing and sustaining our local and statewide economies, we’re going to continue working hard for Rapid City.

On our agenda: stretching our busy summer season and encouraging visitation in fall, winter and spring to provide for a steady year-round tourism economy; ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for all visitors; being stewards of this remarkable place and educating our visitors on recreating responsibly and protecting public lands; and expanding our tourism economy to include more partnerships and diverse sporting events.

As we continue to work alongside local partners, organizations and businesses to tell the story of Rapid City, we look forward to growing with you, supporting you and continuing to keep our destination and its many offerings on the bucket lists of travelers for years to come. Learn more about why travel matters at TravelMattersRC.com.

