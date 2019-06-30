Hello readers. Welcome to the first edition of the “Know the Numbers” column. This column will be your source for timely analysis of economic issues affecting Rapid City and the Black Hills region. Alongside this column you’ll also find indicators of economic and social health. In this first column I’ll introduce the numbers and what they can mean.
First, we have the employment indicators. The labor force includes the employed and unemployed workers in the Rapid City metro area (Pennington and Meade Counties). The unemployment rate is simply the number of unemployed workers divided by the total labor force. The numbers are strong. Employment is up 1,427 jobs since April 2018, and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.0%. Watch for employment to continue growing as we enter the tourism season.
Speaking of tourism, one thing to look at is the number of people coming through the region by counting the number of travelers arriving at and departing from the Rapid City Regional Airport. Arrivals and departures can also indicate the strength of the business climate. Once again, the numbers look good with travel up 10.7% compared to last year.
Next we have data on municipal taxable sales and tax collections for Rapid City. Taxable Sales is an excellent real-time indicator of economic activity. Look for both indicators to rise during the summer months and around the holidays. As a rule of thumb, Taxes Due needs grow by more than 2.0% so that city revenues keeps pace with inflation.
Building permits and home sales are important leading indicators that can hint at where the economy is going. When building permits and home sales are up, it can signal confidence and future growth. When they slow down, it can indicate a future downturn. Building permits and home sales also fluctuate with the seasons though, so a slow down in winter is to be expected.
Last up are the Vital Statistics which track births, deaths, marriages, and divorces. Vital statistics are broad and general indicators of overall economic and social health. They reflect long-term population and economic trends but also have strong seasonal patterns. Look for births and marriages to rise in the summer while divorces and deaths will rise in the winter.