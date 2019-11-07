{{featured_button_text}}

There are some hints that South Dakota’s economy may be slowing. The national slowdown combined with a prolonged slowdown in the state’s farm sector may be putting the brakes on the state economy, according to recent data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

On Sept. 24, the BEA released its personal income estimates for Q2 2019. The report provides insights into recent developments in the take-home pay of wage and salary workers, farmers and business owners. The Q2 report included several troubling data points.

Per capita personal income grew at an annualized rate of 0.3% during the second quarter, the slowest rate for Q2 in over a decade.

The primary cause was a continued slide in farm incomes, which fell by an annualized rate of 93% in Q2. The non-farm sector did slightly better, but there were still signs of a potential slowdown. Wage and salary income was up by 4.5%, but that was softer than the 6.6% annualized growth in Q1 — typically wage and salary income grows more in Q2 as construction and tourism activity picks up.

Employment numbers from BLS are also hinting at a slowdown. The top-line employment numbers look good. Overall employment growth through August has been in-line with the historical average of 1.2% per year. The key construction and manufacturing sectors are showing signs of weakness, though, which could point to a future slowdown.

The three-month hiring rate in the construction sector is 0.2%, the lowest level since 2012. Poor weather earlier this year could account for the slow start, but hiring has not picked up even as the weather has improved. Similarly, hiring in the manufacturing sector has slowed to a crawl. Average monthly job growth so far this year is 0.0%. In fact, BLS estimates net-job growth in the manufacturing sector is only 27 jobs so far this year.

The takeaway from the recent data is that growth remains positive, but the headwinds are increasing in number and growing stronger.

  

August - 2019

August - 2018

Change (#)

Change (%)

Labor Force

    
 

Labor Force

74,502

73,749

753

1.0%

 

Employed

72,291

71,667

624

0.9%

 

Unemployed

2,211

2,082

129

6.2%

 

Unemployment rate

3.0%

2.8%

0.2%

7.1%

      

Air Stats

    
 

Departures

41,804

36,603

5,201

14.2%

 

Arrivals

41,710

36,450

5,260

14.4%

      

Sales Taxes

    
 

Taxable sales

$329,596,003

$323,885,037

$5,710,967

1.8%

 

Taxes due

$6,080,640

$5,983,589

$97,051

1.6%

      

Vital Stats

    
 

Births

202

203

-1

-0.5%

 

Deaths

107

112

-5

-4.5%

 

Marriages

109

126

-17

-13.5%

 

Divorces

32

33

-1

-3.0%

Jared McEntaffer, Ph.D. is the Project Director and Regional Economist for the Black Hills Knowledge Network. 

