Jared McEntaffer

A common question is what makes a strong economy. There are many potential answers, but one good one would that a strong economy is a diverse economy. Economic diversity is a strength because a it prevents a downturn in one industry from spreading and slowing down the overall economy. We’re seeing a good example of this right now with regards to tourism.

Some have even said that the Black Hills has only two seasons, winter and the tourist season — let’s not talk about the construction season. Tourism is a tremendous asset and all of western South Dakota benefits from the millions of dollars it brings in along with the thousands of jobs it supports. Tourism is an up and down industry, though, and 2019 is looking like a down year.

Year-to-date (January 1 through July 31, 2019) tourism spending in western South Dakota is down 4% from the same period last year, according to data from the SD Department of Tourism. Locally, taxable sales in Rapid City are down 2.4%. Many hotels, restaurants, and retail stores across the region are feeling this pinch.

In the not too distant past, a down year like this could be bad sign for the whole region, but it looks like the economy is weathering the storm. Year-over-year job growth across the Black Hills (Custer, Fall River, Lawrence, Meade, and Pennington Counties) is ranging between 1% and 2.5%. On top of that, in June 2019 there were 7,254 job openings across the Black Hills, according to the SD Department of Labor and Regulation. That’s three jobs for each unemployed worker.

Energy, healthcare, science and engineering, all of these industries have grown significantly over the past few years. The result is a more diverse and stronger economy that is less cyclical and less reliant upon tourism, which is what seems to be showing up in the numbers. The key therefore is not to take tourism off the economic menu, but to add more to the menu.

  

june - 2019

june - 2018

Change (#)

Change (%)

Labor Force

    
 

Labor Force

74,376

72,570

1,806

2.5%

 

Employed

72,188

70,461

1,727

2.5%

 

Unemployed

2,188

2,109

79

3.7%

 

Unemployment rate

2.9%

2.9%

0.0%

0.0%

      

Air Stats

    
 

Departures

38,408

32,936

5,472

16.6%

 

Arrivals

42,353

36,478

5,875

16.1%

      

Sales Taxes

    
 

Taxable sales

$278,507,622

$285,364,034

-$6,856,412

-2.4%

 

Taxes due

$5,197,331

$5,378,482

-$181,151

-3.4%

      

Vital Stats

    
 

Births

166

220

-54

-24.5%

 

Deaths

93

102

-9

-8.8%

 

Marriages

124

119

5

4.2%

 

Divorces

34

39

-5

-12.8%

Jared McEntaffer, Ph.D. is the Project Director and Regional Economist for the Black Hills Knowledge Network. 

