A common question is what makes a strong economy. There are many potential answers, but one good one would that a strong economy is a diverse economy. Economic diversity is a strength because a it prevents a downturn in one industry from spreading and slowing down the overall economy. We’re seeing a good example of this right now with regards to tourism.
Some have even said that the Black Hills has only two seasons, winter and the tourist season — let’s not talk about the construction season. Tourism is a tremendous asset and all of western South Dakota benefits from the millions of dollars it brings in along with the thousands of jobs it supports. Tourism is an up and down industry, though, and 2019 is looking like a down year.
Year-to-date (January 1 through July 31, 2019) tourism spending in western South Dakota is down 4% from the same period last year, according to data from the SD Department of Tourism. Locally, taxable sales in Rapid City are down 2.4%. Many hotels, restaurants, and retail stores across the region are feeling this pinch.
You have free articles remaining.
In the not too distant past, a down year like this could be bad sign for the whole region, but it looks like the economy is weathering the storm. Year-over-year job growth across the Black Hills (Custer, Fall River, Lawrence, Meade, and Pennington Counties) is ranging between 1% and 2.5%. On top of that, in June 2019 there were 7,254 job openings across the Black Hills, according to the SD Department of Labor and Regulation. That’s three jobs for each unemployed worker.
Energy, healthcare, science and engineering, all of these industries have grown significantly over the past few years. The result is a more diverse and stronger economy that is less cyclical and less reliant upon tourism, which is what seems to be showing up in the numbers. The key therefore is not to take tourism off the economic menu, but to add more to the menu.
june - 2019
june - 2018
Change (#)
Change (%)
Labor Force
Labor Force
74,376
72,570
1,806
2.5%
Employed
72,188
70,461
1,727
2.5%
Unemployed
2,188
2,109
79
3.7%
Unemployment rate
2.9%
2.9%
0.0%
0.0%
Air Stats
Departures
38,408
32,936
5,472
16.6%
Arrivals
42,353
36,478
5,875
16.1%
Sales Taxes
Taxable sales
$278,507,622
$285,364,034
-$6,856,412
-2.4%
Taxes due
$5,197,331
$5,378,482
-$181,151
-3.4%
Vital Stats
Births
166
220
-54
-24.5%
Deaths
93
102
-9
-8.8%
Marriages
124
119
5
4.2%
Divorces
34
39
-5
-12.8%