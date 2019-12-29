Know the numbers with economist Jared McEntaffer

As we close out 2019, it’s hard to know what to expect for 2020. The economic indicators are pushing and pulling in every possible direction at once.

At the same time, the national and international political winds seem to doing the same. In the face of such conflicting information it can be hard know how the situation may evolve. Therefore, this month’s column will explore some of the conflicting evidence.

A great deal of negative press has surrounded recent data reporting declines in both consumer confidence and manufacturing activity. The first negative news came when the Conference Board reported a drop in its consumer confidence index. Falling consumer confidence is worrying because it can signal a potential downturn in the future as nearly 70% of the U.S. economy is driven by consumer.

The change in consumer confidence was small, but November was the fourth month in a row to report lower consumer confidence. The index has fallen 7.5% in the last four months from 135.8 in July to 125.5 in November.

The second negative headline came from the ISM manufacturing index. The latest ISM manufacturing data showed continued contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector. As with the consumer confidence index, November was the fourth consecutive month to indicate a slowdown in the manufacturing sector.