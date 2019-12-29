Know the numbers with economist Jared McEntaffer

As we close out 2019, it’s hard to know what to expect for 2020. The economic indicators are pushing and pulling in every possible direction at once.
At the same time, the national and international political winds seem to doing the same. In the face of such conflicting information it can be hard know how the situation may evolve. Therefore, this month’s column will explore some of the conflicting evidence.
A great deal of negative press has surrounded recent data reporting declines in both consumer confidence and manufacturing activity. The first negative news came when the Conference Board reported a drop in its consumer confidence index. Falling consumer confidence is worrying because it can signal a potential downturn in the future as nearly 70% of the U.S. economy is driven by consumer.
The change in consumer confidence was small, but November was the fourth month in a row to report lower consumer confidence. The index has fallen 7.5% in the last four months from 135.8 in July to 125.5 in November.
The second negative headline came from the ISM manufacturing index. The latest ISM manufacturing data showed continued contraction in the U.S. manufacturing sector. As with the consumer confidence index, November was the fourth consecutive month to indicate a slowdown in the manufacturing sector.
The ISM index showed that U.S. manufacturers were more negative in their outlook and signaled a greater chance of an economic slowdown in 2020. Much of the negative outlook in the ISM report stemmed from the ongoing trade disputes with China. A return to more normal trade conditions would go a long way to improving conditions and the outlook of the US manufacturing sector.
On the more positive side, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) just released its third quarter GDP estimates along with revisions to GDP in the second quarter. According to BEA’s initial estimate, GDP grew at an annualized rate of 2.1% in the third quarter, up slightly from 2.0% in the second quarter. This result was even more encouraging because the latest GDP estimates showed continued growth wage and salary incomes. A strong holiday season would help keep the positive momentum.
Another positive indicator is the jobs data coming from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The most recent labor market report from BLS shows the us labor market continues to perform well. Seasonally-adjusted employment grew by 128,000 jobs in October, beating the consensus estimates. The November report has not been released at the time of this writing, but the consensus forecast is that the economy will have added around 190,000 jobs in November. If the labor market beats the forecast, it will be another sign of strength heading into 2020.
Jared McEntaffer, Ph.D. is the Project Director and Regional Economist for the Black Hills Knowledge Network.