Know the numbers with economist Jared McEntaffer

In December 2019, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published its first ever official Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for U.S. counties — GDP measures the total dollar value of goods and services produced in a given area over the course of a year. The new estimates cover the period 2001–2018 and will be a game changer going forward.

It may seem strange that this is news, as many private companies had been producing county-level estimates for years, but these private estimates were largely modeled using state-level GDP estimates, themselves produced by BEA. As a result, private estimates differed slightly across companies and competitive pressures ensured there was little transparency into the methodologies behind them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It is therefore a big deal that BEA now provides official county estimates. BEA has direct access to the highest quality data available, and these official estimates will enable new insights for the business and policy-making communities. The new data will also strengthen and improve our economic models so that we can better understand local and regional economies. The full impact of these new data will take some time to be felt, but the data are already revealing new insights.