Know the numbers with economist Jared McEntaffer

In December 2019, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) published its first ever official Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimates for U.S. counties — GDP measures the total dollar value of goods and services produced in a given area over the course of a year. The new estimates cover the period 2001–2018 and will be a game changer going forward.
It may seem strange that this is news, as many private companies had been producing county-level estimates for years, but these private estimates were largely modeled using state-level GDP estimates, themselves produced by BEA. As a result, private estimates differed slightly across companies and competitive pressures ensured there was little transparency into the methodologies behind them.
It is therefore a big deal that BEA now provides official county estimates. BEA has direct access to the highest quality data available, and these official estimates will enable new insights for the business and policy-making communities. The new data will also strengthen and improve our economic models so that we can better understand local and regional economies. The full impact of these new data will take some time to be felt, but the data are already revealing new insights.
For example, the new BEA data show that Pennington County was the only county in South Dakota to experience consistent real GDP growth over the 2010 to 2018 period. Pennington County’s economy grew at an average rate of 2.0% per year, with industries such as manufacturing, education, and professional services leading the way. South Dakota’s GDP growth averaged 1.9% per year over the same period.
The new BEA numbers for the Black Hills region were largely in line with data from several private companies, but that was not the case for the Sioux Falls metro area. Two private data sources reported eight solid years of growth for Minnehaha County, but the new BEA data report GDP growth in only four of the eight years between 2010 and 2018. In fact, BEA show a recent slowdown, with negative growth starting in 2016 and continuing through the end of 2018. The source of the slowdown was a sizable contraction in the financial services industry that continued through the end of 2018.
This disagreement between private sector and official estimates illustrates the need for BEA’s official estimates, which are constructed using confidential data that private sector companies do not have access to. The private sector can use BEA’s new county-level GDP estimates to improve their models though, and thereby provide businesses and policy-makers with even better insights and data to base their decisions on.