We’re officially past the halfway mark of 2019. It’s a good time to look back and assess where things stand. At the national level, the US is officially enjoying the longest period of uninterrupted economic expansion that we’ve ever recorded — 121 consecutive months. That’s 10 years of growth.
South Dakota has had a couple of ups and downs during that time. We had a localized downturn following Super Storm Atlas, for example, but we’ve mostly followed the national trend. So far, 2019 looks no different. The Rapid City metro area has added approximately 650 jobs since May 2018, a good sign given several major businesses closing over the last year.
The tax numbers for Rapid City are also encouraging. The May numbers show that both taxable sales and tax revenues are up over 10 percent from the same time last year. Jobs are up and the economy is humming along.
You might think that the jobs and sales tax numbers are just due to tourism, but they aren’t. Comparing our numbers to the same time last year helps filter out the tourism effects. A really strong tourist season could explain it, but that doesn’t look to be the case as the latest numbers are hinting that tourism may be slower this year than in years past.
So what’s the takeaway from the first half of 2019? The economy is strong and we’re moving forward not backward.
You have free articles remaining.
In the last few months we’ve had announcements about: Ellsworth getting the B-21, major new housing developments and apartment complexes being approved, and OneHeart finalizing the purchase of its new facilities in Rapid City. All of these developments speak to confidence in the long-term future of Rapid City and the region. The next five to ten years are full of potential and we have much to celebrate.
There are signs that the national and regional economies could be heading for a slowdown in the next one to three years though. Housing markets across the nation, including Rapid City, are showing signs of cooling.
Similarly, consumer and business confidence is starting to slip. Both the national Consumer Confidence Index and the regional Mid-America Business Conditions Index have taken hits recently.
Finally, neither the weather, nor our trade war with China have done South Dakota any favors. The future is bright, that’s for certain, but there are clouds on the horizon.
May 2019
May 2018
Change
Labor Force
71,263
70,584
679
Employed
69,145
68,494
651
Unemployed
2,118
2,090
28
Unemployment rate
3%
3%
0.0%
Arrivals
30,642
26,282
16.6%
Departures
28,906
24,782
16.6%
Taxable sales
259,897,879
235,489,383
10.4%
Taxes due
4,879,823
4,433,524
10.1%
Births
171
169
1.2%
Deaths
96
90
6.7%
Marriages
92
76
21.1%
Divorces
40
35
14.3%