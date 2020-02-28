LANDGUTH: Air Force begins transition to the B-21 Raider bomber

Recently, the Federal government released the Fiscal Year 2021 defense budget, which reconfirmed their commitment to the modernization of the Air Force bomber fleet.

The budget includes the requested level of funding for the continued development of the B-21 Raider program, as well as a proposed cut of seventeen B-1 bombers from the existing fleet.

Both funding requests are part of the Air Force’s plan to modernize and prepare for the changing needs of national security. Warfighting of the future focuses on the challenges and threats posed from peer competitors, such as China and Russia, while still providing the capabilities needed to deal with the ongoing terror organizations around the world.

Ellsworth Air Force Base is an integral part of these plans. On March 28, 2019, the Air Force announced that Ellsworth Air Force Base would be home to the first two B-21 Raider bomber squadrons. These squadrons consist of the first training squadron and the first operational squadron. With the first B-21’s expected to arrive in the mid-2020’s, Ellsworth will continue its heritage as the Home of the Raider.