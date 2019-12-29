LANDGUTH: Continuing resolutions a challenge for defense

It's occurring once again. Our government is functioning under a continuing resolution, which freezes funding for all elements of the government at last year’s appropriation levels.
Last year, Congress did something it had not done in decades. It fully authorized and appropriated funding for the Department of Defense and Air Force on time by the beginning of the fiscal year on Oct. 1. This year, both houses of Congress decided to punt. For the Air Force, and every appropriated function at Ellsworth Air Force Base, it's a problem that will only increase significantly unless resolved.
The Air Force is working hard to recover from several years of sequester-impacted funding limitations. At the same time, it remains the principal instrument of combat power still engaged in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and other hot spots. This constant combat in wide-ranging areas of the Middle East and beyond has taken its toll on equipment and personnel.
The aircraft operated by the Air Force have largely exceeded their expected designed and fielded lifespan. Personnel levels have dropped to pre-World War II numbers. Shortages in maintainers, pilots, and other critical skills have been ever-present and difficult to overcome. The B-1 Bombers and their personnel have seen some of the most significant impacts.
The past two years have seen a significant effort in Washington, D.C., to provide adequate funding to modernize and rebuild the Air Force. This included procuring the new F-35 fighter and the KC-46 Tanker. Additionally, the new B-21 Bomber, which will be based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base, is under development. These three pieces are sorely needed to modernize our aging capabilities that are in demand across the globe.
The continuing resolution freezes all programs at their levels from the preceding year. The continuing resolution legislation, passed by both houses of Congress and signed into law, does not allow for any changes in existing programs, prevents the start of any newly authorized programs, and — significantly for Ellsworth — prohibits the reassignment of military or civilian personnel to new programs being developed at Ellsworth, such as the B-21.
If Congress fully funds the Department of Defense for its authorized programs and capabilities for fiscal year 2020, the problem is unfortunate but manageable. With every month beyond that date, the problem grows more severe.
Extending this continuing resolution can be a challenge to ongoing plans and programs to rebuild, modernize, and restore the readiness needed for our Air Force and Ellsworth to do its job. This is resolved if Congress provides the necessary funding.
Scott Landguth is the Executive Director of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority. The Authority’s mission is to ensure that South Dakota and the Black Hills are a great place for the Air Force to conduct its mission.