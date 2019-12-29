LANDGUTH: Continuing resolutions a challenge for defense

It's occurring once again. Our government is functioning under a continuing resolution, which freezes funding for all elements of the government at last year’s appropriation levels.

Last year, Congress did something it had not done in decades. It fully authorized and appropriated funding for the Department of Defense and Air Force on time by the beginning of the fiscal year on Oct. 1. This year, both houses of Congress decided to punt. For the Air Force, and every appropriated function at Ellsworth Air Force Base, it's a problem that will only increase significantly unless resolved.

The Air Force is working hard to recover from several years of sequester-impacted funding limitations. At the same time, it remains the principal instrument of combat power still engaged in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Libya and other hot spots. This constant combat in wide-ranging areas of the Middle East and beyond has taken its toll on equipment and personnel.

The aircraft operated by the Air Force have largely exceeded their expected designed and fielded lifespan. Personnel levels have dropped to pre-World War II numbers. Shortages in maintainers, pilots, and other critical skills have been ever-present and difficult to overcome. The B-1 Bombers and their personnel have seen some of the most significant impacts.