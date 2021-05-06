Lead businesses to host first Antiques and Arts Row event on Saturday

Business owners, artists and artisans are banding together for a new event that invites shoppers to rediscover Lead.
Lead Antiques and Arts Row debuts Saturday and will continue on the second Saturday of each month through December.
Every month, Antiques and Arts Row will have a theme celebrating a holiday or special day of note. This weekend’s theme is Mother’s Day and National Have A Coke Day, and some participating businesses will be giving away Cokes.
Antiques and Arts Row hopes to entice shoppers to explore businesses in Lead, many of which are now reopened after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Several businesses got together and said ‘How could we possibly promote Lead?’ We want people to know we’re viable again. We’re up and going,” said Ammertte “Ammy” Deibert, who co-owns Miners’ Tin Cup with her husband, Dennis Palczewski.
Deibert and Palczewski opened Miners’ Tin Cup in June 2019, only to close months later because of the pandemic. Their art, books and coffee shop will be one of 30 businesses participating in Antiques and Arts Row. Artists from the Black Hills and beyond are welcome, too. The “arts” in Antiques and Arts Row encompasses a wide variety, Deibert said – visual arts, music, dance, theater, storytelling, poetry, architecture, yoga, and culinary arts.
During this weekend’s event, David Livingston will demonstrate mural painting and singer/songwriter Steve Thorpe will perform at Manuel Brothers Park. Dawn Paul of Breaking Dawn Photography will have her work on display at Miners’ Tin Cup. Frank Haws from Window Expression will demonstrate “the lost art of window painting” at Miners and Merchants Trading Post. Deibert encourages artists who want to be highlighted in Antiques and Arts Row to text her at 515-203-0127.
Antiques and Arts Row runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations: Miners’ Tin Cup, Western Star Wonders and Eric Jones Fine Art; Miners and Merchants Trading Post; Sarah’s Hair Studio; West Main Antiques; Lead-Deadwood Arts Center; Black Hills Mining Museum; Big Trout Deli and Deadwood Springs Outdoors; Energetic Rising; Aspire Boutique; Wandering Mynds; El Jefe’s Fresh-Mex Cantina; Java Joint & Milkshake Parlor; The Sled Haus; Greenfield Pub; Yates Hair Shaft Salon & Spa; The Rustic Nook Bakery; Roundhouse Liquor and Attic Cousins; Gnarly Pine Cabin; Jailhouse Taps; Stampmill; Lotus Up Espresso and Deli. CAT Scratch Studios and JoeyArt also will participate. There is no cost for businesses or artists to be part of Antiques and Arts Row.
“We want to eventually bring in many different shops and artists,” Deibert said. “This is a new beginning for Lead.”
In conjunction with Antiques and Arts Row’s debut, Deibert and Palczewski are hosting the grand opening of two new businesses in their building alongside Miners' Tin Cup.
Palczewski, a retired rancher and self-published author of “Fishing for Ukraine,” is opening Western Star Wonders gift shop. The shop’s name is inspired by its location, which was the site of Western Star Brewery. It opened in 1879 and was one of South Dakota’s earliest breweries.
Palczewski’s cousin, Eric Jones, is opening Eric Jones Fine Art. Jones is an artist and the chef at Greenfield Pub.
Miners’ Tin Cup will continue to focus heavily on art, Deibert said. She is a retired professor who studied art in college under such local talents as Dick Termes. Deibert is an avid art collector and her brother, Roy, is a ceramist whose work is at Miners’ Tin Cup.
“We want to feature artists’ work as a community service. We want to represent artists in our shop,” Deibert said.