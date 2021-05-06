Lead businesses to host first Antiques and Arts Row event on Saturday

Business owners, artists and artisans are banding together for a new event that invites shoppers to rediscover Lead.

Lead Antiques and Arts Row debuts Saturday and will continue on the second Saturday of each month through December.

Every month, Antiques and Arts Row will have a theme celebrating a holiday or special day of note. This weekend’s theme is Mother’s Day and National Have A Coke Day, and some participating businesses will be giving away Cokes.

Antiques and Arts Row hopes to entice shoppers to explore businesses in Lead, many of which are now reopened after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Several businesses got together and said ‘How could we possibly promote Lead?’ We want people to know we’re viable again. We’re up and going,” said Ammertte “Ammy” Deibert, who co-owns Miners’ Tin Cup with her husband, Dennis Palczewski.