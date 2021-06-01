Life in 3D: Devices will empower people with disabilties

B9Creations is donating a medical-grade 3D printer to Black Hills Works, along with design services and training this month for Murner and several other Black Hills Works staff.

“Assistive devices are vital to people’s lives, but are often costly, time-consuming to produce, and unable to meet individualized needs. We are excited to partner with Black Hills Works to remove those barriers,” Anderson said. “It is very rewarding to see technology being used to transform people’s lives and give them greater independence.”

Murner and Anderson already are envisioning an array of devices that could empower Black Hills Works clients to perform daily tasks more independently and help those who are employed do their jobs more productively.

“We could 3D print something to fit someone’s hand. Someone with cerebral palsy that can’t use their hands well (for example) but we could design a device so he was able to use a pointer and device to control an iPad,” Murner said. “We have a gentleman with cerebral palsy who wants to be able to open and shut his refrigerator door so we could custom make a handle. … We could make wheelchair cup holders designed with our people in mind, or maybe it’s a clamp or mount that could mount someone’s phone (to a wheelchair), or maybe it’s a switch so they could turn on a light. The possibilities are endless.”