Life in 3D: Devices will empower people with disabilties

Seemingly simply tasks like holding a fork, writing with a pencil or using a handheld shower are challenges for some people with disabilities. Black Hills Works and 3D printing manufacturer B9Creations have partnered to design customized devices that will make daily life easier.
“While 3D printing is used fairly widely in medical health care spaces, this is one of the first partnerships I have heard of around disabilities,” said Shon Anderson, CEO of B9Creations. “It is super exciting that you’ve got two companies (partnering) in Rapid City. That’s pretty cutting-edge.”
Black Hills Works provides support, homes, help with employment and social outings for more than 600 people with disabilities. In 2020, those individuals, plus the group homes Black Hills Works operates, generated more than 700 requests for assistive devices — a 54% increase from 2019.
“It could be as simple as something to help someone put their shoes on in the morning, to controlling their thermostat through their iPad,” said Tammy Murner, director of innovation and assistive technology for Black Hills Works. “Somebody will tell us what they’re struggling with and we’ll go take a look at what they’re dealing with.”
“Our people have all abilities — they’re just different. We like to create possibilities,” she said.
Assistive device technology can be equipment, software programs or systems that increase the functional capabilities of a person who has disabilities, Murner said. Commercially available assistive devices aren't tailored to each person's needs and aren't always effective.
Murner’s department is on a perpetual quest to find new assistive devices, and that inspired her to consider 3D printing.
“We got one of those home version 3D printers because we’re always thinking wild and crazy stuff around here,” she said, laughing. “We sometimes have to adapt commercially available products so we saw a 3D printer and thought, ‘Maybe.’ It has worked for us to a point … but it isn’t as reliable as we’d like.”
Still, Murner saw 3D printing's potential so she approached Anderson, who had previously served on the board of Black Hills Works Foundation. Rapid City-based B9Creations serves such brands as Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Procter & Gamble, and more in industries such as health care, aerospace, high-precision manufacturing, research and jewelry. The company serves customers in nearly 70 countries worldwide.
“I had some exposure to the good work Black Hills Works does and the difference they make in people’s lives. When they approached us about the opportunity to use 3D printing to improve people’s lives, already being a fan of the good work they do, that was a no-brainer,” Anderson said.
B9Creations is donating a medical-grade 3D printer to Black Hills Works, along with design services and training this month for Murner and several other Black Hills Works staff.
“Assistive devices are vital to people’s lives, but are often costly, time-consuming to produce, and unable to meet individualized needs. We are excited to partner with Black Hills Works to remove those barriers,” Anderson said. “It is very rewarding to see technology being used to transform people’s lives and give them greater independence.”
Murner and Anderson already are envisioning an array of devices that could empower Black Hills Works clients to perform daily tasks more independently and help those who are employed do their jobs more productively.
“We could 3D print something to fit someone’s hand. Someone with cerebral palsy that can’t use their hands well (for example) but we could design a device so he was able to use a pointer and device to control an iPad,” Murner said. “We have a gentleman with cerebral palsy who wants to be able to open and shut his refrigerator door so we could custom make a handle. … We could make wheelchair cup holders designed with our people in mind, or maybe it’s a clamp or mount that could mount someone’s phone (to a wheelchair), or maybe it’s a switch so they could turn on a light. The possibilities are endless.”
“Part of what’s so exciting about this partnership is we have people who are gifted professionals who every day pour their hearts and souls into making products that help businesses around the world,” Anderson said. “Here’s an opportunity in our hometown (for B9Creation employees) to see the lives that get changed with the technology our company creates.”
The partnership between the two companies could potentially open up more business possibilities for B9Creations, Anderson said. This year, B9Creations ranked on the Financial Times’ list of the “America’s Fastest Growing Companies," and Anderson is optimistic about even more potential growth.
“(This partnership) is a good reminder for all of us that we need to look for opportunities to empower others to be their best. That’s part of our motivation behind it. Tammy and the Black Hills Works team have really opened our eyes to the potential use of our technology,” Anderson said. “This is an application we weren’t very aware of until Black Hills Works made us aware of how much it’s needed locally. This really is opening up a new opportunity for us to pursue business in places we hadn’t considered before."