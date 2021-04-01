Local tour business launching SOFT adventures for women travelers

The Savannah trip, for example, will including kayaking led by a certified instructor.

“There’s some training involved before we start. It’s a couple of hours of getting out there and having fun, rather than feeling like you’re out there with a personal trainer,” Gerlach said.

SOFT adventures tap into a growing trend of women traveling, especially to gain new experiences, knowledge and for pleasure. According to the Travel Industry Association, about 32 million women travel alone every year. Just since 2015, thewanderingrv.com reports an emerging trend of women traveling and doing so in a way that fulfills them.

“To have a trip already put together is really appealing, for women especially,” Gerlach said. “I can (plan) all the airfare, all the hotels. A lot of women are worried about traveling by themselves. They don’t have to worry. They show up at the airport and from that point forward I’ve taken care of everything.”

“I decided if I started offering a trip a month in the winter to warmer places, people would want to get out of town,” she said.

SOFT adventures expands on the types of day trips Gerlach provides for tourists and families through Black Hills Adventure Tours.