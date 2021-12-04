21-year-old opens Mexican restaurant for parents

El Nevado de Toluca, a new restaurant in downtown Rapid City, is built on family members supporting each other’s dreams.

Luis Zamora, 21, always wanted to own his own business, and his parents always wanted to have a place of their own. With the doors officially open at the restaurant’s St. Joseph Street location, both dreams are coming true.

“They wanted to support me on my own with my dreams, and I wanted to support them on their dreams since they couldn’t do it due to financial income,” Zamora said. “When I was little, my dream was always to own a business or help my family open a business because when they were little, their dreams too were to open a business.”

Zamora owns the restaurant that now inhabits the old Curry Masala location near the corner of St. Joseph Street and Fifth Street. His parents, Patricia Recillas and Emmanuel Garcia, will work alongside him and bring their 20-25 years of experience in food.

Zamora said his mom grew up near Nevado de Toluca, the fourth highest peak in Mexico, near the city of Toluca, and named the restaurant after the town.

The family eventually moved to Chicago and moved to Rapid City in 2007. Zamora said they moved because he was having asthma attacks two to three times a week while living in Chicago, and they wanted to be in a safer environment.

When they moved, Zamora said it was difficult for them to find help, housing, food and other needs. He said he and his sister also had trouble getting into school since none of them spoke great English.

“It was hard for us to find a job or keep up with it,” he said. “We did have some challenges, but throughout the years, I sat by with my parents and would teach them English little by little.”

Zamora said people also asked why the family was in Rapid City and say things like, “What are you doing here? This is America,” and to go back home.

“We just didn’t care about what people would say,” he said. “As long as we did our things right and followed the laws, we didn’t care.”

Zamora said he wasn’t sure about opening his own business since it’s a lot of responsibility. He said he’s focusing on graduating from Western Dakota Tech with a degree in business, but he was pushed by customers at his last job and his family to move forward with it.

With the doors open now, though, the only thing he’s nervous about is how people will receive the business and the food.

Zamora said right now the family plans on serving Mexican-style soups, including vegetarian options, and hopes to expand their menu to tamales, burritos, enchiladas and more as the business grows.

El Nevado is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday with hours subject to change. Zamora said winter hours and summer hours may differ.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.