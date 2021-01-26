Bill Masterson named publisher of the Rapid City Journal

After a 15-year absence from Rapid City, Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Bill Masterson has been selected as president and publisher of the Rapid City Journal, the company announced Tuesday.

Masterson succeeds Matthew Tranquill, who was named general manager and director of local advertising sales of the Morning News in Florence, South Carolina.

Masterson previously led newspapers in the Black Hills for 18 years. He was the publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer from 1988 to 2000 and was the publisher of the Journal from 2000 to 2006.

“Reconnecting to Rapid City in this role is exciting and energizing,” Masterson said Tuesday. “The Black Hills is a vibrant collection of communities with a unique story to tell, and the Journal tells that story very well through its digital and print platforms. We have a strong audience, and we want to help local advertisers connect.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masterson left Rapid City to become publisher of another Lee newspaper, the Northwest Indiana News in Munster, Ind., where in 2012 he was named national Publisher of the Year by the trade magazine Editor & Publisher.