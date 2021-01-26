Bill Masterson named publisher of the Rapid City Journal

After a 15-year absence from Rapid City, Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Bill Masterson has been selected as president and publisher of the Rapid City Journal, the company announced Tuesday.
Masterson succeeds Matthew Tranquill, who was named general manager and director of local advertising sales of the Morning News in Florence, South Carolina.
Masterson previously led newspapers in the Black Hills for 18 years. He was the publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer from 1988 to 2000 and was the publisher of the Journal from 2000 to 2006.
“Reconnecting to Rapid City in this role is exciting and energizing,” Masterson said Tuesday. “The Black Hills is a vibrant collection of communities with a unique story to tell, and the Journal tells that story very well through its digital and print platforms. We have a strong audience, and we want to help local advertisers connect.”
Masterson left Rapid City to become publisher of another Lee newspaper, the Northwest Indiana News in Munster, Ind., where in 2012 he was named national Publisher of the Year by the trade magazine Editor & Publisher.
Masterson will maintain responsibilities as a group publisher, overseeing Lee properties in Alabama, Florida, Texas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho and Nevada. He held a similar role with the former Berkshire Hathaway Media Group (BHMG) before the company was acquired by Lee in 2020. Masterson was the president and publisher of the Tulsa World in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and he was BHMG’s vice president of their south region.
“We’re very delighted to have Bill back as the leader in Rapid City,” said Lee Operating Vice President and Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing Nathan Bekke. “He’s a talented leader with deep understanding and great passion for Rapid City and the Black Hills communities.”
Masterson has been active in his community wherever he has lived. In Rapid City, he was active in Junior Achievement, and in Indiana he led a $6.1 million fund drive for the Boys & Girls Clubs.
Tranquill joined Lee and the Rapid City Journal in 2018 after serving as publisher of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. His newspaper career began as an advertising sales representative with The Parkersburg News Sentinel in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Tranquill held several leadership roles with the company before becoming regional advertising director for The Parkersburg News Sentinel and The Marietta Times in 2014.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Rapid City. The Black Hills are a great place to be with vibrant growth, terrific businesses and wonderful community," Tranquill said. "I am glad to have Bill back in Rapid City to continue growing the Journal. He's a great leader and advocate for businesses. I am eager to get started in my new opportunity in South Carolina.”
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.