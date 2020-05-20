Bob's Shoe Repair struggles through economic downturn

"I absolutely love what I do, but over the last five years, I've seen a huge difference in the footwear industry, but also with handbags. We're not just strictly shoes," Scoular said. "My motto is if it can be riveted, nailed, stitched or glued I'll fix it. But some of this stuff we get now, they can't be fixed."

Scoular said product quality has changed dramatically because consumer buying habits have changed also. In the 1950s, there were over 40,000 repair shops nationwide, Scoular said. Today, that number has dwindled down to less than 2,000.

"Shoes are being made cheaper now. It's a throw-away society, and that is what is putting so many of us out of business," he said. "If we could fix them, it would cost more than a new pair of shoes."

That's one of the reasons why Scoular expanded into other areas of leather repair. Even with the business change over the past five years, he has made adjustments to survive as a small business.

But then the unexpected happened with the outbreak of COVID-19. The impact on small businesses like Scoular's has been dramatic.

"With this whole virus thing going on, I'd be here a week and then be home with my girls for a week because the schools are closed. My wife works, so we would switch schedules," he said.