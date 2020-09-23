Box Elder company wins SBA award

“We’re trying to commercialize into oil and gas, nuclear energy, several other industries including aerospace,” Hrabe said.

When COVID-19 hit South Dakota in late March, Hrabe said the business had difficulties delivering some systems. Despite that, he said the company is coming along well.

Hrabe said while he was in the Air Force, he did acquisitions on the peacekeeper missile program, along with overhaul and repair engineering on B-1s, B-52s, KC-135s and B-130s at Tinker Air Force Base near Oklahoma City. He also trained as a pilot and flew B-1s, which brought him to South Dakota.

“I kind of fell in love with the Black Hills when I was stationed up here,” he said. “The second time we moved back here, we moved back here on purpose. … I wanted to end my career in the Black Hills of South Dakota, so it worked out pretty well for me.”

He retired in 2007.

Hrabe said having both an engineering and plane operations background has helped him understand where technology can be used to improve plane maintenance. He was even a consultant for a study at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, which is where the cold spray system was developed.