Building up dreams with bricks, stickers

Joanne Felix Kunz has bought LEGO twice or three times a week for the past 11 years after marrying her husband Bill.

“We’d be on the road and I’d send them to my mom’s house in California,” she said. “When we got back home to California after being nine months on the road, I’d be like, ‘Honey, I’m going down to Mom’s house,’ and I’d pick up all the LEGO. … They came out with all these wonderful sets they never had [when I was] a kid and I just... I’m addicted.”

Felix Kunz and her husband opened Robo Briks and Grafix in October 2020 at the Rushmore Mall after living in the Black Hills since 2014 and having a regular stand at the Traders Market since September 2019.

The business grew and grew while they were at the Traders Market, so the couple decided to open the storefront. However, it wasn’t just a booming business that built up the need for a store — portions of Felix Kunz’s passions and long-time dream could finally come together.