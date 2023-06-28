Rapid City’s newest drive-thru literally dropped in Monday morning. A pre-fabricated 7 Brew Coffee shop was placed at the site where the franchise will open in late August.

7 Brew Coffee, which will be located near Tidal Wave Auto Spa on Cambell Street, has a menu that begins with seven signature drinks and can offer customers about 20,000 possible flavor combinations. With the exception of muffin toppers, 7 Brew Coffee exclusively sells beverages including teas, smoothies, shakes, flavored sparkling waters and a 7 Energy drink.

The franchise launched 18 months ago in Arkansas and now has 100 locations so far; Rapid City’s will be one of two in South Dakota, according to Matthew Mehlhaff, owner and operator of 7 Brew Rapid City. Another location will be opening in Sioux Falls.

“The 7 Brew brand is about speed, energy and cultivating kindness,” Mehlhaff said. “We’re so excited to bring these values and quality of customer service to the Midwest and specifically Rapid City.”

The brand’s focus on speed includes shortening the time spent preparing to open new locations. Rapid City’s 7 Brew Coffee’s 560-square-foot pre-fabricated building comes already plumbed and wired, said Max Pfeiffer, who is an owner as part of a franchise group.

“It’s 7 Brews’ preference to have (the building) delivered so we can focus on hiring and training,” he said. “As soon as we get the equipment (installed) we’re ready to start training and hiring.”

The 7 Brew Coffee location will create about 50 jobs, Mehlhaff said. Anyone interested in applying can go to rockymountaincoffee.7brewcareers.com/ for more information.

Its focus on customer service is one aspect that sets 7 Brew Coffee apart from other coffee drive-thru chains, the company said.

“We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time… It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink — through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry,” according to a press release from 7 Brew Coffee.

“Our drive-thru experience… believes in kindness and joy and keeps it as a high priority. We don’t serve food so we can move people through the line quicker. It’s really a convenience,” Mehlhaff said.

The 7 Brew Coffee chain’s company values focus on philanthropy, as well. To celebrate the arrival of the 7 Brew Rapid City’s building on Monday, Mehlhaff and Pfeiffer presented a $2,000 check to Chantel McDonnell, director of development, and Mark Kline, associate executive director, for The Club for Boys in Rapid City. The money can be put toward whatever needs or programs the club chooses.

“With all the grand openings (7 Brew) picks a charitable partner in town. We started going through different organizations and coming across The Club for Boys, we really like what they stood for and the work they are doing in Rapid City,” Mehlhaff said.

“The Club for Boys has been serving the community since 1963 thanks to support from places like 7 Brew,” McDonnell said. “This generous donation will help fund programs that help boys of all ages increase their knowledge and skills year-round through education, guidance and recreation.”

Mehlhaff and Pfeiffer are both from Aberdeen, but Mehlhaff said Rapid City’s recent growth caught their attention. In addition to 7 Brew Rapid City, Mehlhaff and Pfeiffer are opening franchises for Take 5 Oil Change this summer. A location on Mount Rushmore Road will open in late July, and a location on Cambell Street will open in late August.