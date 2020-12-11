Construction on Box Elder Liberty Plaza project could start within 45 days, developer says

Grading for the Liberty Center and plaza area may begin in the next 30 to 45 days, Hani Shafai, president of Dream Design International, said Friday.

Shafai said the 110-acre property will feature the 50,000-square-foot recreation Liberty Center along with a plaza, townhomes, single-family houses and mix-use buildings.

“One of the things for the center is an outdoor plaza right in the middle of the center of the community,” he said. “We’re putting a circle with outdoor activities like ceremonies for welcoming home some of the servicemen and for deployments.”

Shafai said the plaza may include artistic elements to help make it an inviting environment.

The plaza will be situated directly in front of the Liberty Center, which Gov. Kristi Noem asked the Legislature to invest a one-time $3.2 million in for its development.

Shafai said the center will be built with expansion in mind, including a possible aquatic center and more exercise and workout areas. In the end, the center could be as large as 106,000 square feet.

