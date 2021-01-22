Deadwood casinos end 2020 with a strong December

DEADWOOD | The gaming industry in Deadwood ended 2020 with strong results, as December revenue increased by more than 20% over the same month last year.

The South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported Deadwood's December gaming handle increased 20.34% over December 2019. In total, players put more than $99 million in slot machines and on table game wagers in December.

Slot machines handled $93 million in play and table games handled $6 million. After subtracting wins and free-play giveaways, Deadwood casinos had an adjusted gross revenue of more than $8.2 million in December and the state collected $744,548 in taxes based on the gaming revenue.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While gaming for the entire year was down, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results show the year-end gaming handle was only reduced by 2.35% when compared to 2019. Total gaming handle in Deadwood for 2020 was $1.1 billion, the gaming commission reported.

Mike Rodman, president of the Deadwood Gaming Association, said he was excited with the results.

"What a strong finish for Deadwood gaming. It is amazing that we have bounced back to finish the year down only 2.35%," he said. "This put Deadwood’s casino win for 2020 at almost $104 million."