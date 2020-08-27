Fair vendors say pandemic has limited their opportunities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vendors at the 75th edition of the Central States Fair in Rapid City say they are grateful to be at the event, even with the lower than expected turnout in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karen Cobb owns KC's Western Decor and Gifts from Three Forks, Montana. Her booth is set up in the commercial vendors building at the fairgrounds.

Cobb said like most others, she was glad to come to the Central States Fair because most of the exhibitions this year have been canceled because of the pandemic.

"I was at the Billings (Mont.) Fair, so I headed this way to this fair," Cobb said. "I've always wanted to come back to the Central States Fair because I competed in barrel racing back in 2003. I like to travel, but I just wish everything was better."

Cobb said she normally travels to fairs and rodeos all across the country, but most of that has been put to a stop because of the pandemic. She said it has really been a struggle for her business.

"We are really getting hit hard, not just from the virus, but the heat, the smoke, everything. It is just scaring everyone away," Cobb said. "Business has been very slow. Here (at the Central States Fair), I'm afraid I'm not even going to make my fees."