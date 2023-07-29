On a warm day with a gentle breeze, a family helped bring some ducks outside of the stables they stay in. The kids excitedly picked up the birds and placed them in a little pond nearby as they shared squeals of "happy ducks" and dipped their toes in the water.

This was only part of their therapy session before they were able to spend some time on the swings outside.

Mariah Evans brings her kids to Red Horse Healing for group family therapy and says she’s “never had a better experience with therapy.”

Going for almost 15 years, she has never enjoyed a session or connected with a therapist as much as she does with the owner of Red Horse Healing, Bridget Williams, she said.

Evans says it has therapeutic benefits, but it's also just an overall great experience and her kids are making memories that will last a lifetime. The kids are eager to pick up ducklings and her two-year-old has ridden a horse bareback.

“I learn a lot of different things about grounding and just all different kinds of things with the horses that have helped me in everyday life to be a better mom, because I’ve learned how to help my kids ground better through things like rhythm,” she said.

It's also something Evans and her kids look forward to every week. As a family, it helps them be a little closer because they can work together on issues and life.

Red Horse Healing aims to create a safe place for patients to start processing and working through trauma with the help of horses and other animals. A process dubbed equine therapy.

As another form of mental health therapy, equine therapy in general can be used to treat ADHD, eating disorders, addiction, depression, PTSD and other mental health conditions. While regular or music therapy works better for some, others might find equine therapy more comfortable.

"We witness the incredible bond formed between humans and horses, creating a safe and transformative space for personal growth and healing," Williams said. "Whether it's building trust, finding inner peace or developing valuable life skills, equine therapy offers a unique and profound path toward growth."

Including Williams, Red Horse Healing has seven staff members. There are two licensed therapists, an intern and four horse specialists. The horse specialists work with groups mainly to keep people and horses safe but they also work with the therapists.

Red Horse Healing holds individual, family or group sessions and they accept most insurance such as Medicaid, Aetna and Cigna.

The therapy is beneficial for people with various mental health conditions, such as anxiety and autism, but Red Horse specializes in trauma.

Therapists can ask questions about observations they make about how patients interact with the horses. Those observations help patients identify feelings such as being overwhelmed, sad or scared. They then discuss those emotions as well.

The goal is to form skills such as emotional regulation, confidence, self-awareness and responsibility through the horse. These skills can be later used at school or in relationships with a boss or family.

Williams said working with animals is used to establish rhythm which their sessions are largely focused on.

A rhythm is established when mothers carry a child, Williams explained. A mother rocks a baby about 80 rocks per minute to keep the natural rhythm that was established.

When something traumatic happens, the rhythm is dysregulated. Someone with anxiety might have a rhythm that’s going too fast while someone with depression might have one that’s a little too slow.

Williams shows kids the difference of dysregulated rhythms through clapping.

"In life, it happens," Williams said. "We have trauma that happens."

When her mom, Pat Anderson, was six months pregnant with Williams, Anderson was diagnosed with breast cancer, which changed their rhythm, she explained. Anderson was anxious and then really depressed with the process.

Eventually they got their rhythm back, Williams said, and after Williams was born, her mom had a mastectomy.

“So there are lots of ways that we can incorporate rhythm into our life,” Williams said. “Horses are just a really good place to kind of start a discussion.”

"There's a rhythm to everything when someone is with a horse," Williams said. "Brushing or petting has the same motion and most people fall into a steady pace while doing it."

Red Horse Healing was first located in Piedmont and they would trailer in 13 horses a day to the fairgrounds for sessions. This took a toll on the horses, because they couldn't destress properly, Williams said.

So, in October 2021, they found a place in southeast Rapid City. But in the same month, Williams was diagnosed with breast cancer.

As the cold came around, she had a bilateral mastectomy in December 2021. Her family and staff came together to move all of their horses to the new location while Williams was still out from surgery.

Her staff got everything set up so other therapists could continue their work and Williams returned two months later in February 2022.

The staff doesn't look for horses, Williams said, the horses find Red Horse Healing.

"They absorb a lot of the trauma and stuff that we bring in," Williams said. "It takes a special horse to do this work."

People might work with a different horse depending on the day. As a patient walks toward the horses, there might be one that connects to them. A large part of the process is developing a relationship with the horses and respecting each other, Williams said.

While horses are a big part of the process, Red Horse Healing has goats, ducks, cats and even miniature ponies.

Williams had been working with horses and humans for 20 years and it's something she can hardly believe sometimes.

"Every day, I have to almost pinch myself that this is my job, that we're in this space," Williams said. "Because none of it, looking at it on paper or anything, makes sense as to how we're able to be here."

What she enjoys most about her job is the people she gets to help.

There's one boy with severe autism who sees Williams. He's taken care of really well by his parents and he has really good resources, but when he's at Red Horse Healing, that's his time, Williams explained.

"He'll snuggle against the horse while riding bareback and he'll put his nose against the horse and pull in a deep breath," Williams said. "He communicates what he wants and what he needs. Everything is his decision while in session."