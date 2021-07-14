Gun, hunting accessory business to open doors next month

Then it moved to the basement and a newly built garage.

Six months later, they bought a building. Then came more products and designs and 15-16 employees.

Coleman said the business has grown so much they’re now focusing on finding employees. He said their New Hampshire location was remote and rural, so they’ve always struggled to find applicants. He said within a week of posting the job in Rapid City, they had six interviews scheduled.

“Sewing is a dead skill, so we’re looking for team members who are willing to learn a new skill and to be that team member to grow with us,” Coleman said.

Coleman said the company has 70 industrial sewing machines but only 16 employees.

He said the plan is to hire four to six people in July that will have key roles in expansion and likely be leaders. Then they’ll work their way up to 20 people at the Rapid City location to keep growing.

Coleman said they focus on hiring veterans and military spouses, although everyone is welcome to apply whether they have sewing knowledge or not.