Haakon County residents say Keystone XL cancellation devastates community

Now that the pipeline's permit has been revoked, Burns said all of those people have left.

"They had to up and leave because they could no longer stay without having work," she said. "Not only is it the money, but it's the lives touched here in town through these people and the life of the community has been touched throughout the nation. It's all been taken out with just the one swipe (of the pen)."

Johnson said these are the types of stories that need to be told to politicians in Washington, D.C.

"Well, for me what really stood out more than anything is how many folks talked about we shouldn't be able to disrupt an economy and people's lives with the swipe of one person's pen," Johnson said. "That has not been the traditional American way. I think this decision was not based on the facts, not based on law. It was very arbitrary and there has been a very real economic and human cost because of that."

On Feb. 2, Armstrong, along with 85 Republican members of Congress, introduced the Keystone XL Pipeline Construction and Jobs Preservation Act. The legislation authorizes the construction and operation of the Keystone XL pipeline and declares that a presidential permit is not required.